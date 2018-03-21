Home > New Articles >

How to prepare Ghanaian okro soup with ademe


Recipes for Ghanaian okro soup with ademe

This recipe for Ghanaian okro soup with ademe is easy and self-explanatory. Looking to incorporate more greens into your diet? Then this dish is the best option for a cool saturday brunch.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
How to prepare Ghanaian okro soup with ademe play

Ghanaian okro soup with ademe

(FoodAce)
RECIPE NAME

How to prepare Ghanaian okro soup

COOKING TIME

30mins

RECIPE TYPE

Main course

CUISINE

Ghanaian

COOKING METHOD

Stewing

NUTRITION

Ghanaian okro soup prepared with jute leaves locally known as ademe is very nutritious. Ademe is a common vegetable thickener because they can get gluey like okro.

Adding ademe to okro not only makes it extra slimy but also has a lot of health benefits to it. Jute leaves contain vitamin A, absorbic acid, thiamine and riboflavin. It is also rich in fibre and antioxidants which can be used for anti-flammatory treatment.

Ever wondered why you feel so full after consuming some okro soup? Okro/okra curbs hunger and keeps one full.

INGREDIENTS FOR GHANAIAN OKRO SOUP WITH ADEME

  • 2 cups grated/finely chopped okro
  • 2 medium bundles of ademe
  • 3 large gloves of garlic
  • Piece of ginger root ( about 2cm in length)
  • 1 cup kpakposhito
  • 2 large onions
  • 1 tsp. of bicarbonate soda
  • I large smoked tuna fish
  • 5 large blue crabs (cooked)
  • I cup cooked wele
  • 1 stocked cube
  • ½ cup palm oil* optional
  • Fish stock * optional
How to prepare Ghanaian okro soup with ademe play

Ghanaian okro soup without oil

 

COOKING INSTRUCTIONS FOR GHANAIAN OKRO SOUP WITH ADEME

  • Separate the ademe leaves from the stem. Wash the leaves carefully to remove all sand. Either cut them up into bite sizes if you are sensitive to size.
  • That a medium size pot and fill it with 2/3 of water. Pour your okro and ademe inside. Add your bicarbonate soda (I opt for bicarbonate because it helps maintain the bright green colour of the okro). Cook for 5-8mins or until it boils over. Do not overcook this okro and cover the pot. Remove from fire and set aside.
  • Take another saucepan, pour your oil inside and place on medium heat. If you are not using oil, pour your fish stock rather. Slice half of an onion, add it to the pot when hot.
  • Blend together ginger, garlic, the remaining onion and 2/3 of kpakposhito. Pour into the saucepan. Cover and cook for 5mins.
  • Wash and chop your tomato add to the pot and cook for 2mins.
  • Add your tuna, wele and crabs to the pot. Allow to simmer for 10mins.
  • Gently pour your cooked okro into the sauce. Gently fold the okro into the sauce, and allow to simmer for 8-10mins. Add salt and seasoning for taste. Also drop in some kpakposhito for an extra kick. Do not cover the pot. Remove from fire and serve warm.

Where’s the banku?

SERVING SIZE

4 persons

ABOUT GHANAIAN OKRO SOUP WITH ADEME

Do not be confused, there is a difference between Ghanaian okro soup with ademe and okro stew. Okro soup popularly called fetri detchi amongst the Ewe’s. I love everything okro…put it in soups, stews or even baked…lol. I simply can’t have enough. I usually pair it with banku/akple but eba sometimes makes a good substitute or better still with steaming boiled rice.

So it is with much honour that I introduce you to my very own recipe for okro soup. Growing up, my mother never made okro soup. We had okro soup or full okro pods in soups (for my benefit of course). After tasting okro soup form my bestie’s house (y’all should check out East Legon GuestLodge), I just had to have it all the time. This recipe can be tweaked anyhow you want it, and that’s what makes Ghanaian okro soup with ademe so special.

