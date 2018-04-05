Home > New Articles >

Rich men, marry more women and save society – Female MP


Gathoni Wamuchomba

She said the situation has gotten to a stage where there is no need to fake ignorance about what young women are going through at the hands of rich men.

Rich men, marry more women and save society – Female MP

Rich men, marry more women and save society – Female MP
A Kenyan female member of parliament has advocated for polygamy instead of wealthy men taking concubines outside their marriages and giving birth to children who are left to become deviant.

Gathoni Wamuchomba said this at Violence Recovery Center at Wangunyu, Kiambaa sub-county, on Monday, according to Tukoco.ke.

The Kiambu lawmaker lamented a situation where wealthy men impregnate young women as a result of secret sexual affairs with them and decline responsibility for the pregnancy and the children, for fear of endangering their marriages.

READ MORE: Saudi Arabia passes law against spying on spouse's phone without approval

She attributed the surge in alcoholism and other social vices among young people to irresponsibility of rich men who sired most of them out of the wedlock.

Gathoni Wamuchomba specifically appealed to wealthy men from her Kikuyu community where polygamy is acceptable to their culture to be bold and take as many women as they can cater for.

She said: "We sire these children and we do not want to own up to them, my point is if you are a man from the Kikuyu community and you can sustain five wives, have them, and if you are a man in a position to bring up many children, do it.

"Let's be honest, these children raised by single mothers, where are their fathers? Why do we want to pretend this is not a problem? As much as we are talking about our church and culture, we need to go revisit, discuss the issue and come up with a solution."

