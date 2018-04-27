These are the best 5 local restaurants in Accra

news

Experience Ghana through these 5 best restaurants in Accra.

LIST OF THE 5 BEST LOCAL RESTAURANTS IN GHANA

Azmera

Nope not Arabic, as it may sound, this is a purely Ghanaian restaurant with a variety of tasty local dishes. Located at Roman Ridge, it is noted for its popularity among the shakers and movers of the city. No wonder it features on the list of the top 5 local restaurants in Accra. Want to be noticed, then this is the place to be anytime, any day.

READ ALSO: Has Zoe's ghana kitchen made the love for Ghanaian food more?

Asanka Locals

Asanka Locals is one of the best local restaurants all over Accra. Featuring a number of locations including Madina and Osu. Asanka Local has faithfully served us with delicious food for over 10 years. Upping their game each and every time they serve us with a feast of carefully local selected cuisines.

Bush Canteen

The best place to go if you are looking for ‘bush’ food. Loaded with a staggering variety of local food, you just can’t go wrong with their food. As one of the best 5 restaurants in Accra and located at one of the posh places in town. This East Legon restaurant has an affordable collection to choose from at your whim with neatly dressed waitresses to provide you with the service of your life.

READ ALSO: How to make Ghana sugar bread

Mangoes Restaurant

Popularly known as Mangoase, gets very busy from the lunch crowd. Mangoase in East Legon is undeniably one of the best restaurants in Accra. Providing a sumptuous selection of local foods including banku and grilled tilapia, fufu and an assortment of soups and not forgetting the much love ‘nkuruma kwam’. As the name suggests, it has a cool local ambience featuring an outdoor seating under cool shade.

Buka Local Restaurant

READ ALSO: How to make shito with meat

Anytime you find yourself stranded at Osu in the afternoon and craving for some good local food. Do well to pass by Buka for all your favourite dishes. Enjoy a relaxing atmosphere at their terrace whilst devouring your steaming hot food. Also available are other African dishes