These top 10 polytechnics in Ghana contribute immensely to the development of human resource in the country. Some courses covered in a technical institutions are town planning management and technology, architecture, engineering, pharmacy, catering and hotel management.

Despite all these benefits, students would rather avoid going to a polytechnic institute as opposed to the universities. This is a result of a reaction because the public do not recognize polytechnics as institutions of higher education. All the top 10 polytechnics in Ghana can be found all over the country and in each region.

In no particular order, below is the list of the top 10 polytechnics in Ghana.

LIST OF THE TOP 10 POLYTECHNICS IN GHANA

Accra Polytechnic

Now Accra Technical University, Accra poly as it was fondly called is located in the heart of Accra. The capital city of Greater Accra Region. It is found on the list of the best polytechnics in Ghana.

Kumasi Polytechnic

Kumasi Polytechnic now called Kumasi Technical University is situated in the Ashanti Region. At the Kumasi metro district, close to Fante New Town. It is a public institution and one of the top 10 polytechnics in Ghana.

Cape Coast Polytechnic

Just as the name implies, it is located Ayifua in Cape Coast. Identified to be near the GNAT Hostel, it is one of the best polytechnics in Ghana.

Tamale Polytechnic

Among the list of the top polytechnics in Ghana is Tamale Polytechnic. Proudly borne from Tamale in the Northern Region of Ghana this polytechnic has produced some great leaders in our country.

Koforidua Polytechnic

Do you know of Fanteakwa on the Ejisu road? If you do then you must know Koforidua Polytechnic because it’s in close proximity. This polytechnic is one of the top best polytechnics in Ghana.

Ho Polytechnic

The star of the Volta Region, Ho Polytechnic is one of the top 10 polytechnics in Ghana.

Bolgatanga Polytechnic

Bolgatanga Polytechnic is a sight to behold in the Upper East Region. It’s no wonder it is one of the top polytechnics in the country.

Sunyani Polytechnic

The farm belt of the country hosts the amazing Sunyani Polytechnic in the Brong Ahafo Region. Located in Asunafo, it is one of the top 10 best polytechnics in Ghana.

Wa Polytechnic

The Upper West Region is not left out in producing good academia. As they come on with Wa Polytechnic which is one of the best polytechnics in the country.

Takoradi Polytechnic

As they say, the best comes from the west. And it’s no surprise that Takoradi Polytechnic is one of top 10 polytechnics in Ghana.