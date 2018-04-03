Home > New Articles >

These products are the top 10 products exported from Ghana


Top 10 exports from Ghana These are the top 10 products exported from Ghana

We all know how bad excessive imports are for the country. But how well do we know the products which we bless the world with? Not so well apart from the usual Gold, Cocoa and Oil. Compiled below is a list of the top 10 exported products from Ghana.

  Published:
These are the top 10 products exported from Ghana play

Top 10 exports from Ghana
Ghana is the 64 largest export economy to the world. Known for the export of these top 10 products in the country, Ghana has much to benefit from exports.

Exports are very important to every country’s economy. Influencing balance of payments, employment and economic growth levels. Including internal trade and economic stability. Export growth is related to income distribution, wealth and economic growth.

LIST OF THE TOP 10 PRODUCTS EXPORTED FROM GHANA

  • Precious metals
These are the top 10 products exported from Ghana play

Gold

 

Gold is the top precious metal that is exported from Ghana. Formerly called Gold Coast, Ghana is rich in both sold gold and alluvia gold. These precious metals and gems fetch Ghana a whopping US$4.4 billion. Which makes 41.6 % of total export revenue

  • Cocoa
These are the top 10 products exported from Ghana play

Cocoa

 

Cocoa is an internationally popular commodity and hence it’s no surprise, being part of the top 10 exported products in Ghana. Accounting for 17.8% of export revenue, it cashes in a total of US$1.9 billion.

  • Mineral fuels and oils
These are the top 10 products exported from Ghana play

Mineral fuels and oils

 

Oil is also one of the most prized commodities on the international market. And also features on Ghana’s top 10 exports. Wheeling in US$ 1.4 billion and 13% of total export revenue.

  • Nuts and fruits
These are the top 10 products exported from Ghana play

Cashew nuts

 

Ghana cashew amongst other fruits and nuts is the 4 on the top 10 products exported in Ghana. It brings in US$ 992.4 million, making 9.3% of export revenue.

  • Wood
These are the top 10 products exported from Ghana play

Wood

 

The 5 on the list of the top 10 exported products is wood. Wood from Ghana is known for its strength and durability. It’s no wonder it takes up 4.5% of export revenue and US$ 482.2 million.

  • Plastics
These are the top 10 products exported from Ghana play

Plastics

 

Despite the country drowning in plastic waste, there is a thriving plastic industry too. It makes the economy US$ 308.5 million in cash and 2.9% of export revenue. It earns the 6 spot on the top 10 exports in Ghana.

  • Inorganic chemicals
These are the top 10 products exported from Ghana play

Inorganic chemicals

 

Inorganic chemicals are fast gaining popularity and brings US$ 204 million to Ghana’s economy. It is the 7 on the top 10 exported products in Ghana. And makes up 1.9% of export revenue.

  • Slag, ash and ores
These are the top 10 products exported from Ghana play

Slag, ash and ores

 

These items combined amounts to US$ 143.3 million, which is 1.3% of revenue. This earns it the 8 spot on Ghana’s top 10 exported products.

  • Animal/vegetable fats, oils and waxes
These are the top 10 products exported from Ghana play

Fats and oils

 

Featuring on the list of top 10 exported products in Ghana are animal and vegetable oils. Used for beauty purposes, cooking and as medicine by people all over the world. It makes up 1.1% of total revenue which amounts to US$ 115.3 million.

  • Pharmaceuticals
These are the top 10 products exported from Ghana play

Pharmaceuticals

 

The last on the top 10 exported products list is Ghana’s growing pharmaceutical industry. Ranking in a cool US$ 78.3 million and 0.7% of total export revenue.

