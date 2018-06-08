Pulse.com.gh logo
This is how to make handmade birthday cards step by step


Know how to make handmade birthday cards and watch your special one tearsure it forever. Cheaper, simple and delightful to make, the handmade cupcake birthday card is very much in vogue. Don't we all like cakes on birthdays?!

  • Published:
Cupcake birthday card
Have you ever made a birthday card by yourself for the special person? Learn how to make handmade birthday cards dripping with love from all the dedicated effort that turns your piece of paper from an ugly duckling into a beautiful swan.

Fortunately or unfortunately we live in a highly digitalised where everything is commercialised and mass produced. Store bought cards can seem a bit impersonal. Nowadays it is more convenient to grab a store placed card or better still send an e-card much quickly.

But now nostalgia has set in soon enough and everyone misses the warm feel of a handmade card in their hands. Well, here we are. Handmade cards are back in vogue.  And are seen as extra special. They also happen to be cheaper, you would be shocked at the price tags displayed at the store for birthday cards. People tend to hold on to handmade cards longer than store bought ones. Uniquely designed, you may search for more ideas on the internet. 

Making a card for someone is very simple. It could be a get well soon card, a thank you card, congratulations or a birthday card. All you need is some paper, coloured pencils or pens, ribbons, beads or buttons.

It is important to pay attention to your colour schemes when making birthday cards. Preferably keep it to 4 colours not to crowd the paper. Also keep in mind the age and preferences of the receiver. Also keep in mind whether it is for a male or female and design them appropriately. The tiny little details makes them extra special. It’s perfectly imperfect.

Show someone how much they mean to you by making them a cupcake birthday card yourself.

Cupcake birthday card

 

COST INVOLVED WHEN MAKING HANDMADE BIRTHDAY CARDS

It cost a whole lot less making handmade cards than buying them from the store. Fancy handmade cards may be quite expensive too.

DURATION WHEN MAKING HANDMADE BIRTHDAY CARDS

It takes very little time to make your own handmade birthday card. The duration could be between 10mins to 20mins depending on your design too.

TOOLS NEEDED WHEN MAKING HANDMADE BIRTHDAY CARDS

  • Glue
  • Scissors
  • Coloured pencil

SUPPLIES NEEDED WHEN MAKING HANDMADE BIRTHDAY CARDS

  • Coloured cardstock paper
  • Cupcake wrappers
  • Coloured paper
  • Birthday candle
  • Coloured paper (preferably brown and yellow/orange)
cupcake wrapers

 

STEPS TO FOLLOW TO MAKE HANDMADE BIRTHDAY CARDS

Birthdays come with cakes and sweet until our tummies literally give up…lol. So, it’s no wonder that my favourite handmade birthday card features a nice little cupcake right in the middle.

The best thing I love about the style (cupcake) is the limitless number of options available. You may choose to draw, cut out and paste or turn the whole card into a big huge cupcake.

  • Step 1

Fold your coloured cardstock paper, to give two equal rectangles on both sides

  • Step 2

Cut up your coloured paper in the shape of a cupcake dough. Also cut your cupcake wrapper into two. Make one half slightly bigger than the other. Outline the word ‘WISH’ on your cardstock paper. Draw a flame in place of your title for the “I”.

  • Step 3

Using your glue stick the larger piece of cupcake wrapper to your card. Glue the smaller piece below the larger piece. Do not leave any space between the two halves. You should have a flat based cone shape now.  Now paste the cupcake dough paper over the wrappers to make a cupcake.

  • Step 4

Place the candle on the ‘I’. Cut out a yellow flame from the coloured paper and glue it above the candle, where you drew the flame. Using coloured pencils deepen the letters W, S and H.

  • Step 5

Write your heartfelt message inside your card. It’s ready to be delivered with much love.

