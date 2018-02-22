Home > New Articles >

US ambassador responds to Raila


Robert Godec The US ambassador to Kenya is fighting back against allegations of interference in local politics

  • Published:
Raila Odinga, US envoy Robert Godec and Moses Wetangula play

Raila Odinga, US envoy Robert Godec and Moses Wetangula

(The Standard)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The ambassador of the United States to Kenya Robert Godec is fighting back against claims of meddling in the East African country's politics.

Godec was one of the key diplomats involved in behind the scenes dialogue during Kenya's controversial election of 2017, leading to claims from the opposition NASA leader ,Raila Odinga that Godec and other diplomats were biased and meddling in the affairs of the country.

On a visit to Baringo, a county in Kenya. Godec denied the allegations from Odinga.

“We have no reason to meddle with Kenyan politics. Our mission here is to partner with this country to spur development, nothing else,” said Mr Godec.

Mr Godec also  called on Kenya's political divide to ensure  peace.

“No meaningful development can be achieved in the insecurity-prone areas. We are calling on the national and county governments to bring normalcy in areas affected because it has been a challenge in initiating development projects in those places,” said Mr Godec.

Kenya occupies a strategic place in the United States fight against terrorism with Kenya's army engaged with Al-Shabab in the region.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Confession: Dennis Itumbi reveals his dark past as a shoplifter Confession Dennis Itumbi reveals his dark past as a shoplifter
How to write a book: How to write a book and publish it in Ghana How to write a book How to write a book and publish it in Ghana
How to apply for a US visa: How to apply for a US visa in Ghana How to apply for a US visa How to apply for a US visa in Ghana
The IMF has clarified its position after saying it stopped Kenya from accessing $1.5 billion The IMF has clarified its position after saying it stopped Kenya from accessing $1.5 billion
Dr.Patrick Njoroge: Debt ridden Kenya lost $1.5 billion from the IMF over failure to complete review processes Dr.Patrick Njoroge Debt ridden Kenya lost $1.5 billion from the IMF over failure to complete review processes
Hoow to write a speech: How to write a speech like a professonal Hoow to write a speech How to write a speech like a professonal

Recommended Videos

NOTHING BEATS A LONDONER NOTHING BEATS A LONDONER
Africa Connect Kigali Africa Connect Kigali
Chinese teacher cycles from Benin to China Chinese teacher cycles from Benin to China



Top Articles

1 How to apply for a US visa How to apply for a US visa in Ghanabullet
2 Ghanaairtime Review Is ghanaairtime safe to buy airtime online with...bullet
3 Dr.Patrick Njoroge Debt ridden Kenya lost $1.5 billion from the IMF...bullet
4 Ghanafx Review Is ghanafx.com good for you or you should stay away?bullet
5 How to make a body scrub How to make homemade body scrub for dry...bullet
6 Robert Godec The US ambassador to Kenya is fighting back...bullet
7 How to write a book How to write a book and publish it in Ghanabullet
8 Ahonya Review How fast and effective is ahonya delivery?bullet
9 Ghana Teak Review What is Ghana teak best used for?bullet
10 Hoow to write a speech How to write a speech like a...bullet

New Articles

Zished Ghana review: Is Zished really helping Ghanaians surprise their loved ones?
Zished Ghana Review Is Zished really helping Ghanaians to surprise their loved ones?
Boris Johnson is widely seen as a possible successor to May
Monica Juma Boris Johnson got more than he bargained for when he tweeted about his chat with Kenya's new Foreign Minister
Shypmate Ghana review: How effective is shopping from the U.S.
Shypmate Ghana Review Shypmate Ghana review: How effective is shopping from the U.S.?
meQasa review: Has meQasa made owing property in Ghana easier or more expensive?
meQasa review Has meQasa made owning property in Ghana easier or more expensive?