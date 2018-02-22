news

The ambassador of the United States to Kenya Robert Godec is fighting back against claims of meddling in the East African country's politics.

Godec was one of the key diplomats involved in behind the scenes dialogue during Kenya's controversial election of 2017, leading to claims from the opposition NASA leader ,Raila Odinga that Godec and other diplomats were biased and meddling in the affairs of the country.

On a visit to Baringo, a county in Kenya. Godec denied the allegations from Odinga.

“We have no reason to meddle with Kenyan politics. Our mission here is to partner with this country to spur development, nothing else,” said Mr Godec.

Mr Godec also called on Kenya's political divide to ensure peace.

“No meaningful development can be achieved in the insecurity-prone areas. We are calling on the national and county governments to bring normalcy in areas affected because it has been a challenge in initiating development projects in those places,” said Mr Godec.

Kenya occupies a strategic place in the United States fight against terrorism with Kenya's army engaged with Al-Shabab in the region.