Home > New Articles >

What happened after Boris Johnson tweeted about Monica Juma


Monica Juma Boris Johnson got more than he bargained for when he tweeted about his chat with Kenya's new Foreign Minister

  • Published:
Boris Johnson play

Boris Johnson

(Manish Swarup/AP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

All Boris Johnson wanted to do was send a friendly tweet updating the world on his recent conversations with his new Kenyan counterpart, Monica Juma. What he got was a barrage of replies questioning unequal trade agreements and colonial reparations.

Johnson, the UK's Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs minister is not the most popular person on the best of days especially in Kenya where  parts of the political divide have not forgotten his "early" congratulatory message to President Kenyatta after his victory in the country's second election in 2017.

According to the UK’s Telegraph at the time, the move by Mr Johnson may have proved messy to the British High Commissioner in Kenya Mr Nicholas Hailey who was perhaps waiting for ‘the most opportune time’ to react to the situation in Kenya.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Shypmate Ghana Review: Shypmate Ghana review: How effective is shopping from the U.S.? Shypmate Ghana Review Shypmate Ghana review: How effective is shopping from the U.S.?
meQasa review: Has meQasa made owning property in Ghana easier or more expensive? meQasa review Has meQasa made owning property in Ghana easier or more expensive?
uniCredit Ghana review: uniCredit and the story of microfinance in Ghana uniCredit Ghana review uniCredit and the story of microfinance in Ghana
KenGen: Kenyans are praying for rain as power supplier threatens dam shutdowns KenGen Kenyans are praying for rain as power supplier threatens dam shutdowns
Uber Ghana review: Is uber Ghana a prop or flop? Uber Ghana review Is uber Ghana a prop or flop?
Palmnut soup recipe: How to make palmnut soup Palmnut soup recipe How to make palmnut soup

Recommended Videos

NOTHING BEATS A LONDONER NOTHING BEATS A LONDONER
Africa Connect Kigali Africa Connect Kigali
Chinese teacher cycles from Benin to China Chinese teacher cycles from Benin to China



Top Articles

1 Palmnut soup recipe How to make palmnut soupbullet
2 KenGen Kenyans are praying for rain as power supplier threatens dam...bullet
3 Shypmate Ghana Review Shypmate Ghana review: How effective is...bullet
4 uniCredit Ghana review uniCredit and the story of microfinance in...bullet
5 meQasa review Has meQasa made owning property in Ghana easier or...bullet
6 Ghana mobile apps Top 10 Ghana mobile appsbullet
7 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana...bullet
8 Uber Ghana review Is uber Ghana a prop or flop?bullet
9 Top 5 richest women in Ghana Top 5 richest women in...bullet
10 Recipes for smoothies How to make healthy smoothies...bullet

New Articles

Tatale recipe: How to make tatale (Ghanaian plantain pancakes
Tatale recipe How to make tatale (Ghanaian plantain cakes)
Red red stew recipe: How to make African black eyed peas stew recipe
Red red stew recipe How to prepare African black eyed peas stew (red red)
Banku and tilapa recipe: How to make banku with hot pepper and tilapia
Banku and tilapia recipe How to make banku and hot pepper with grilled tilapia
How to prepare tasty waakyeand fried fish
Waakye and fish recipe How to make tasty waakye and fish