This woman is making millions from the sale of her breast milk to men

Rafaela Lamprou has produced over 502 litres of excess breast milk over the past seven months and thought it wise to sell it.

A 24-year-old mother of two has been making millions of money since she gave birth about seven months ago, just by selling her breast milk to men and mothers who are unable to produce it.

According to Metro.co.uk, Rafaela Lamprou has produced over 502 litres of excess breast milk over the period and thought it wise to sell it.

Rafaela has reportedly been able to raise about $6,000 so far since she gave birth to her second child, Anjelo about seven months ago.

She is quoted as saying: “I gave birth to my son seven months ago. I had a lot of milk and I thought I needed to do something with it, so I started storing it.

“But it was too much – it was taking up all the chest freezer. It was full. I didn’t know what to do with it.

“So, I asked a couple of mums who were having trouble breast-feeding if they wanted it. I started giving it away.”

Though the young woman has come to the realization that aside helping other mothers to nourish their babies, more men are running after the juice ostensibly for fetish ritual purposes, she is not perturbed once the money is coming.

Rafaela said: “I was producing over two litres of milk a day and giving it to women locally. Then I started shipping it to the UK.

“I liked seeing the new mums’ faces when I was able to help them. I then started to get some enquiries from men.

“It started with men who were interested in body building. They say it is good for building muscle mass.

“But then, I started to get enquiries from men with fetishes. Now I breastfeed on demand. I have no idea what they do with it, but they tell me they consume it.”

She lives with her 33-year-old husband, Alex and has been sending her breast milk to the UK and Cyprus where she hailed from.

What is unclear to the young mother is for how long she would continue to produce excess breast milk and make more money.

“I am not sure how much longer I will carry on for. I had no idea with my first baby that you could do this kind of thing. But now it is quite addictive.

“My husband is so supportive of me. He is really cool about it. He is happy as long as I am.”

