You are dead, we cant revive you - Court tells 63-year-old 'ghost'

A court in the northeastern city of Vaslui on Thursday declared 63-year-old man legally dead, following his attempts to reverse his death status after his wife had registered him as such while he was living in Turkey.

It all started when Constantin Reliu from Romania decided to travel to Turkey in 1992 to work.

However, when the professional cook returned in 1999, stories and apparent evidence of his wife’s infidelity annoyed him so much that he thought it wise to return to Turkey for good.

It was during his stay in Turkey that the wife registered him with the Romanian authorities as dead.

According to reports, Reliu was arrested and detained in December last year by Turkish authorities on the basis of expired documents. He was subsequently deported back to Romania in January this year.

He faced another hurdle when he got to the Bucharest airport. Border officials told him that he had been declared dead.

He was then subjected to six hours of rigorous scrutiny after which he said: "They decided that it was me!"

He has since been struggling to get authorities of his hometown, Barlad to issue him papers to enable him live in the country as a living soul, but to no avail.

He then proceeded to the court to overturn the death status, but that has also not materialized.

On Thursday, the court reportedly said his suit was filed too late and failed to meet procedure.

Out of disappointment, Reliu is quoted as saying: "I am a living ghost.

"I am officially dead, although I'm alive. I have no income and because I am listed as dead, I can't do anything."

He has lost touch with the wife who caused this whole predicament. The highly emotional ‘ghost’ said: "I am not sure whether I am divorced or not. I am not sure whether she is married to someone else or not. Nobody will tell me."