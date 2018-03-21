news

Ghanaian actress cum musician Juliet Ibrahim has clapped back at a follower for labelling her as a 'whore'.

It all started when Juliet took to Twitter to thank viewers of the Big Brother Naija show for voting for one of the contestants known as Teddy A.

She wrote on her Twitter: “Thanks to everyone for voting Teddy A. God Bless you all”

The follower then responded, “You’re a hoe”, referencing the fact that she has a boyfriend, but she’s all over Teddy A.

Juliet Ibrahim didn't hesitate to clap back: “Yeah just like your mother. By the way, Your Mama initiated me into “Hoesm”

Recall Juliet yesterday reacted to the 8.41 percent vote Teddy got, after the eviction show on Sunday.Teddy A got a total of 8.41 percent votes, while Miracle got a total of 27.98 percent, more than three times Teddy A’s.

However, Juliet Ibrahim claims there seems to be a manipulation of the votes.

On Instagram, she wrote, “Yes, Teddy A votes seems fishy, Most people were splitting votes that should not be the case, it is a game. We need to be for one person only until he’s evicted this is not good for us."