Home > New Articles >

Zylofon artistes to perform at League Centers


Ghana Premier League Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and other Zylofon artiste to perform at League Centers

Stonebwoy,Becca and Shatta Wale to address league matches with the appearance

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The CEO of Zylofon Media Group Nana Appiah Mensah has confirmed artists who are signed on his record label Zylofon Music will perform at league centers.

The business mogul was addressing the media at the Movenpick Hotel at the unveiling of his subsidiary Zylofon Cash sponsoring the Ghana Premier League for the next 5 years.

READ ALSO:GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League

Nana Appiah Mensah announced that his top artiste and actors signed onto Zylofon Media will grace the occasion with performing and appearing at the venues

“Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Becca alongside our movies stars Zynell Zuh,Chris Garder and others to grace the  ZylofonCash Ghana Premier League games with their performance and appearance to promote league tournaments,”

Zylofon Cash is set to sponsor the Ghana Premier League for the next 5 years.

READ ALSO:Zylofon Media to launch mega sponsorship for GPL

Ghana Premier League has been without a headline sponsor for two seasons.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Fermented foods in Ghana: Are fermented foods in Ghana alcoholic? Fermented foods in Ghana Are fermented foods in Ghana alcoholic?
IVHQ Ghana Review: How can you work as a volunteer with IVHQ in Ghana IVHQ Ghana Review How can you work as a volunteer with IVHQ in Ghana
Infantino Initiative? FIFA President suggest two year mini-world cup Infantino Initiative? FIFA President suggest two year mini-world cup
How to create groups on iPhone: How to create group on iPhone for texting How to create groups on iPhone How to create group on iPhone for texting
Epidemic of hypertension in Ghana: Why is hypertension becoming epidemic in Ghana Epidemic of hypertension in Ghana Why is hypertension becoming epidemic in Ghana
Best restaurants in Ghana: These are the best 5 local restaurants in Accra Best restaurants in Ghana These are the best 5 local restaurants in Accra

Recommended Videos

NOTHING BEATS A LONDONER NOTHING BEATS A LONDONER
Africa Connect Kigali Africa Connect Kigali
Chinese teacher cycles from Benin to China Chinese teacher cycles from Benin to China



Top Articles

1 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why you...bullet
2 Mutual funds in Ghana Top 5 mutual funds in Ghanabullet
3 Wakanda Forever 1&2 Nollywood just released a spin-off of the Black...bullet
4 How to apply for CEPS in Ghanabullet
5 Common diseases in Ghana Top 10 diseases you should be aware of...bullet
6 Recipe for beef sauce How to prepare Ghana vegetable beef saucebullet
7 Recipe for Ghanaian bofrot How to make dry crunchy bofrotbullet
8 Recipes for Ghana sugar bread How to make Ghana sugar breadbullet
9 Top 10 universities in Ghana Top 10 best universities in...bullet
10 Ghana Teak Review What is Ghana teak best used for?bullet

Top Videos

1 Ampesi and Kontomire The Indigenous Ghanaian Dish Like Never Seen...bullet
2 Mr. Eazi: In the Morning & Leg Over (Apple Music Up Next)bullet

New Articles

No death as truck slams into 10 cars on the Dzorwulu N1
Failed Brakes!!! No death as truck slams into 10 cars on the Dzorwulu N1
How to create Google form with samples
Create Google Form How to create google form with samples
Has Zoe's Ghana Kitchen cookbook made the love for Ghana food more?
Zoe's Ghana Kitchen Has Zoe's ghana kitchen made the love for Ghanaian food more?
How to make Ghana coconut rock bun
Recipes for Ghana rock buns How to make Ghana coconut rock buns