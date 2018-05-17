Zylofon artistes to perform at League Centers

news

The CEO of Zylofon Media Group Nana Appiah Mensah has confirmed artists who are signed on his record label Zylofon Music will perform at league centers.

The business mogul was addressing the media at the Movenpick Hotel at the unveiling of his subsidiary Zylofon Cash sponsoring the Ghana Premier League for the next 5 years.

Nana Appiah Mensah announced that his top artiste and actors signed onto Zylofon Media will grace the occasion with performing and appearing at the venues

“Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Becca alongside our movies stars Zynell Zuh,Chris Garder and others to grace the ZylofonCash Ghana Premier League games with their performance and appearance to promote league tournaments,”

Zylofon Cash is set to sponsor the Ghana Premier League for the next 5 years.

Ghana Premier League has been without a headline sponsor for two seasons.