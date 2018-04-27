Kotoko-Hearts: Know the better side in Kumasi

news

The Porcupine Warriors have hosted the Phobians on 51 occasions.

However, two (2) of the clashes happened outside Kumasi: In 1961 Asante Kotoko were suspended from playing at the Kumasi Sports Stadium, so their encounter against Hearts took place at Nkawkaw.

That game ended in a one all draw and also in the 2006/07 season due to the renovation of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kotoko hosted Hearts of Oak in Cape Coast, but lost 0-1.

Hence, to look at their encounters in Kumasi, there is the need to take out two from 51 games to get 49 games.

Asante Kotoko in games against Hearts of Oak in Kumasi are trailing their arch-rivals.

Kotoko have won 17, while Hearts of Oak have won 18 games and 14 games have ended in draws.

First ever league clash between Kotoko-Hearts of Oak in Kumasi

Kotoko 2-5 Hearts

2nd November, 1958

Venue: Jackson Park, Kumasi.

This is the first recognised official league game between these sides. Hearts had earlier beaten Kotoko 4-3 in Kumasi in a game that ended abruptly because Moro Gago, a Kotoko defender refused to walk off the pitch, after he had been shown the red card by the centre referee.

In the replay, the Accra invaders demolished their archrivals in the epic encounter by 5-2 at the Jackson Park, Kumasi.

Amofa shot Kotoko into the lead, but Ofei Dodoo drew level for the Phobians in the 22 minute, before Wilberforce Mfum restored Kotoko’s lead in the hour mark.

However, Hearts in the late minute did a remarkable comeback by scoring four goals to turn the scales in their favour: Amadu Akuse fetched them the equaliser in the 55 minute and silenced the home fans in the 75 minute. Charles Kumi Gyamfi, who would later coach the Black Stars registered his name on the score sheet to make the score line 4-2 in favour of the visitors, before they got the 5 to earn an awesome victory.

Hearts used 9 players to beat Kotoko in Kumasi

Wednesday May 3, 1978

Asante Kotoko 1-2 Hearts of Oak

Hearts broke the deadlock in the 15th minute through a goal from Bismark Odoi, but Victor Sereboe got the edqualiser for the Porcupine Warriors in the 53rd

Kotoko's equalizer didn't go well with the Hearts players, thus vehemently protested and in the midst of the confusion booted down referee Bah Alhassan, so after 10 minutes hold up he sacked Seth Ampadu and skipper Robert Hammond for challenging his decision.

Nine-man Hearts of Oak team shook Kumasi by netting the winning goal through the foot of Douglas Tagoe with two minutes to end proceedings.

16 soccer fans lost their lives and several others injured in a stampede after the match.

This was the first major disaster between these two bitterest rivals and after 23 years another disaster struck Ghana football, which resulted in the death of 127 souls on May 9th 2001 in this same fixture.

First game at the Kumasi Sports Stadium

Kotoko 3-1 Hearts

Sunday 17th April, 1960

This was the first match of the season and it was Kotoko’s first league game at the newly built Kumasi Sports Stadium. Baba Yara, who would be named after the Kumasi Sports Stadium, several years after his demise: He put up a heroic performance by scoring the first league goal at the newly constructed Kumasi Stadium and in the process recorded a brace on the evening.

Kotoko playing in a relatively bigger stadium that could accommodate huge spectators entertained their teeming fans and edged Hearts of Oak 3-1 to start their campaign on a good note.

Baba Yara, the wizardry dribbler started the scoring in 8 minute, but Aggrey Fyn brought Hearts of Oak into the game with the equaliser two minutes later. However, winger Mohommed Salisu restored Kotoko’s lead, before Baba Yara sent the game beyond Hearts of Oak’s reach.

Highest score line in Kumasi

Wednesday 28 April, 1982

Kotoko 3-0 Hearts

The disparity between the two giants was glaring prior to the game. Kotoko had beaten Hearts of Oak 3 and drawn 1 of their last 4 league clashes including the 3-0 walloping of the Phobians in Accra in 1980. Also they had reached the pinnacle of their performance, having won the league in 1080, 1981 and would reach the final of the Africa Club Champions Cup, which they lost to Al Ahly in December, but avenged that defeat a year later in the final.

Asante Kotoko made their dominance count as they demolished Hearts of Oak in a game that ended 3-0. The scorers were M.P.K Kusi, who started the massacre in the 16 minute, before Opoku Nti added their names on the scoresheet in the 44 minute and 64 minute, respectively.

Last league game in Kumasi

Sunday 17th February, 2015

Kotoko 0-1 Hearts

The last time these sides met in Kumasi was in 2015. Coach Herbert Addo led Hearts of Oak to a 1-0 victory in Kumasi. The man who made the Phobians laugh was Selassie Adjei, with the lone goal of the game

Last ten meetings between Kotoko and Hearts in Kumasi or the 2006 adopted home grounds, Cape Coast

Kotoko have won just two, while Hearts of Oak have won 5, with 3 games ending in draws

2005 Asante Kotoko 3-1 Hearts of Oak

2006/07 Asante Kotoko 0-1 Hearts of Oak

2007/08 Asante Kotoko 3-3 Hearts of Oak

2008/09 Asante Kotoko 1-2 Hearts of Oak

2009/10 Asante Kotoko 0-1 Hearts of Oak

2010/11 Asante Kotoko 0-1 Hearts of Oak

2011/12 Asante Kotoko 2-1 Hearts of Oak

2012/13 Asante Kotoko 0-0 Hearts of Oak

2013/14 Asante Kotoko 0-0 Hearts of Oak

2014-15 Asante Kotoko 0-1 Hearts of Oak

2015-16 Asante Kotoko 1-1 Hearts of Oak

2016-17 Asante Kotoko 1-1 Hearts of Oak