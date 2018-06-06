4 simple way to relieve back pain

No-pill ways to treat back pain
Gingerol is one of the active components of ginger. It is widely used for its anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving effects.
Ingredients
1 to 2 inches of ginger
1 cup of hot water
Honey (optional)
Method
Steep the ginger in a cup of hot water for 5 to 10 minutes.
Add honey to taste and consume before it turns cold.
Alternatively, you can use ginger oil to massage your back. Do this at least twice daily.
Garlic contains components like selenium and capsaicin, which are known for their anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects. The combined effects of these garlic compounds can be very helpful in treating back pain
Ingredients
8 to 10 garlic cloves
A clean towel
Method
Crush the garlic cloves to form a fine paste.
Apply this paste to the affected area and cover it with a clean towel.
Leave it on for 25 to 30 minutes and then wipe it off with a wet piece of cloth.
Alternatively, you can also chew on 2 to 3 cloves of garlic every morning. Follow this remedy at least twice daily.
Milk is proven to exhibit anti-inflammatory properties, and this makes it one of the easiest and most efficient ways to treat back pain. In addition to this, milk is a rich source of calcium that can help strengthen your bones, thereby preventing the recurrence of back pain, which could also be a result of weak bones.
Ingredients
1 glass of milk
Method
Heat a glass of milk and consume it daily. Do this 1 to 2 times a day.
Pineapples are a rich source of an enzyme called bromelain. Bromelain exhibits anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties that can be helpful in the treatment of back pain.
Ingredients
1/2 cup of pineapples
1 cup of water
Method
Blend the pineapples with water.
Consume this daily.
Alternatively, you can also eat half a cup of pineapples. You must do this once daily.