4 simple way to relieve back pain

news

Ginger

Gingerol is one of the active components of ginger. It is widely used for its anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving effects.

Ingredients

1 to 2 inches of ginger

1 cup of hot water

Honey (optional)

Method

Steep the ginger in a cup of hot water for 5 to 10 minutes.

Add honey to taste and consume before it turns cold.

Alternatively, you can use ginger oil to massage your back. Do this at least twice daily.

READ ALSO: 5 natural home remedies for wrinkles

Garlic

Garlic contains components like selenium and capsaicin, which are known for their anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects. The combined effects of these garlic compounds can be very helpful in treating back pain

Ingredients

8 to 10 garlic cloves

A clean towel

Method

Crush the garlic cloves to form a fine paste.

Apply this paste to the affected area and cover it with a clean towel.

Leave it on for 25 to 30 minutes and then wipe it off with a wet piece of cloth.

Alternatively, you can also chew on 2 to 3 cloves of garlic every morning. Follow this remedy at least twice daily.

Milk

Milk is proven to exhibit anti-inflammatory properties, and this makes it one of the easiest and most efficient ways to treat back pain. In addition to this, milk is a rich source of calcium that can help strengthen your bones, thereby preventing the recurrence of back pain, which could also be a result of weak bones.

Ingredients

1 glass of milk

Method

Heat a glass of milk and consume it daily. Do this 1 to 2 times a day.

READ ALSO: 4 simple ways to use orange peels for skin

Pineapple

Pineapples are a rich source of an enzyme called bromelain. Bromelain exhibits anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties that can be helpful in the treatment of back pain.

Ingredients

1/2 cup of pineapples

1 cup of water

Method

Blend the pineapples with water.

Consume this daily.

Alternatively, you can also eat half a cup of pineapples. You must do this once daily.