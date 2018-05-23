Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

4 simple ways to nourish your hair at home


4 simple ways to nourish your hair at home

Follow these tips to nourish your hair and leave it shiny, healthy and beautiful.

  • Published:
Jackie Appiah play

Jackie Appiah
Are you looking for some natural hair remedies to restore the life and luster to hair that is damaged from too much sun or chemical processing?

 Follow these tips to nourish your hair and leave it shiny, healthy and beautiful.

  • Avocado hair mask

Avocado is a superfood full of antioxidants and healthy oils to repair your natural locks.

Mash one-fourth cup of ripe avocado with one-tablespoon honey and one egg yolk. Massage into the hair and scalp and wrap the hair loosely atop the head.

Cover with shower cap and warm towel; wait ten minutes. Wash and style hair as usual.

  • Lighten up with lemon juice

Lemons are packed with nutrients such as citric acid, calcium, magnesium, vitamin C, pectin, and flavonoids.

Just like apple cider vinegar, lemon juice is acidic and needs to be buffered for use. Use filtered water if possible, fresh lemons rather than bottled juice, and mix on a 1:1 ratio of one part water to one part lemon juice.

Add one to two tablespoons of undiluted lemon juice to the chamomile tea when you are preparing a hair rinse.

Apply directly to the hair and scalp, and let the hair dry in the sunlight for the optimum lightening effect.

Lydia Forson play

Lydia Forson

 

  • Honey is hair healthy

Popular kitchen ingredient, honey has many beauty benefits too. Being an excellent emollient, honey is a great ingredient to use in your hair pack.

Honey has rich antioxidant properties which prevent damage, keeping your scalp and hair healthy. You can also add a little honey to your preferred brand of shampoo or conditioner to give the hair a little extra nourishment.

  • Apple cider vinegar hair tonic

Apple cider vinegar is highly acidic so it restores the natural pH balance. Dilute it with one part of water to one part of vinegar before using it on the hair as a final rinse to remove dead cells and bacteria from the scalp.

An apple cider vinegar rinse is a natural hair tonic that restores the luster to hair and provides a deep cleaning at the same time.

