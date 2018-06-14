5 eyeliner tricks that would every lady needs to know

news

Eyeliner is hands down one of the hardest beauty skills to master but it's also the one that makes the most difference.

There are three types of eyeliners namely:Pencil eyeliner is easy to apply, but sometimes doesn’t spread as smoothly or thickly as gel or liquid liners. Gel liners are matte and glide on easily. They sometimes come in a little pot with a brush.

Below are five eyeliner tips every woman needs to know:

If you want eyes that look larger,don’t let your lower lash liner meet up with your top liner it closes up the eyes. Instead, leave an intentional gap to create the illusion of wider eyes.

It’s always smarter to start with mascara. Why? You’ll see the full shape of your eye, so you’ll know exactly what to enhance with liner.

Lining your water line is a no-fail way to get a more dramatic look, but it tends to disappear in, well, the blink of an eye. To make it last longer and look more intense dip your black pencil into black cream liner before applying. Gently pull down your lower lash line and apply just along the rim.

