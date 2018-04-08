Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

5 fast ways to treat razor bumps at home


5 fast ways to treat razor bumps at home

These overnight remedies will help you get rid of these bumps.

Razor bumps occur after shaving the face, pubic area and armpits due to irritation on the skin from the type of razor or frequency of shaving.

Those with sensitive skin are most prone to razor bumps. As they can be unsightly and uncomfortable, you likely want to get rid of razor bumps as quickly as possible. There are overnight treatments that can help.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 fast remedies for the treatment of razor bumps.

1.ALOE VERA

Aloe vera is a natural remedy for razor bumps. Apply it overnight to reduce them. It's best to use the aloe vera gel straight from the plant. To do so, cut open a leaf from the aloe vera plant and squeeze out the gel. Apply the gel directly to the razor bumps.

READ ALSO: 2 banana face mask recipes for beautiful skin

2.LEMON JUICE

Lemon juice is naturally acidic and so helps to stop bacteria from colonizing ingrown hair follicles. Apply lemon juice to razor burn to help reduce redness and prevent infection.

3.WHITE TEA

It might sound crazy, but ordinary white tea bags can help to get rid of razor burn. Tea contains tannic acid, which helps to reduce inflammation. Simply wet the tea bag and press it against the affected skin to reduce redness and swelling.

READ ALSO: 5 reasons why tomatoes is good for your skin

4.HOT COMPRESS

You can make a hot compress by soaking cotton wool in hot water and pressing it gently against your skin. The heat opens up your pores, allowing the trapped hair to become free.

5.HONEY

Honey is well-known as it possesses properties which are antibacterial. Honey is an effective method to get rid of razor bumps.

