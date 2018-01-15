Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

Bedbugs live in groups in hiding places.


Bedbugs are active mainly at night and usually bite people while they are sleeping

Bed bugs are small, oval, brownish insects that live on the blood of animals or humans.

Bedbugs may enter your home undetected through luggage, clothing, used beds and couches, and other items. Their flattened bodies make it possible for them to fit into tiny spaces, about the width of a credit card.

Bedbugs do not have nests like ants or bees, but tend to live in groups in hiding places. Although they are a nuisance, they do not transmit diseases.

Pulse.com.gh brings you simple ways to get rid of bed bugs.

1.Reduce Clutter

Remove all personal items (stuffed animals, soft toys, blankets, electronics, etc) and anything that does not stay in the room permanently. 

2.Encase Your Mattress

Bed bugs and their eggs are most likely hiding in or on your mattress, box spring and pillows, which is why you need certified bed bug proof mattress encasements.

Bed bug encasements from are used to protect and seal off the mattress and box spring while preventing bed bugs from entering, escaping, or feeding through its proprietary non-vinyl fabric.

3.Isolate Your Bed

With your mattress and bedding now free from bed bugs, it's important to keep it that way by adding Climb-up Interceptors to each leg of your bed.

Bed bugs are not just found in your bed — they often hide in furniture, along baseboards, and inside walls, cracks and crevices. Climb-up Interceptors can stop bed bugs from climbing up your bed by trapping them in a talcum-lined pitfall.

  Steam & Clean the Room

These sleeping nuisance are likely hiding in different parts of your room, like the edges of carpet, inside wood cracks, behind picture frames and inside books, magazines, furniture, etc. In this third step, we're going to clean,vacuum and steam areas of the room where bed bugs might be. This will cut down on the bed bug population while making it harder for remaining bugs to hide.

  Spraying 

We recommend using a combination of both contact and residual sprays, designed specifically to kill bed bugs. Contact killers will kill bed bugs quickly, but offer no long-lasting protection.

Residual sprays, applied after the contact killer spray, offer protection against future bed bugs for up to 12 weeks, but kill more slowly — this is why we use both.

