Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

5 Ways to build muscle faster


Hunk In The Making 5 smart ways to build muscles faster

You're going to the gym, you're eating your leafy greens, and you gave up pizza for the week. What more does your body want from you?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 smart ways to build muscles faster play

5 smart ways to build muscles faster

(The Hefty)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Learning how to build muscle mass fast is simple, but not easy, unless you’re ready to take enhancements, which we aren’t, and this isn’t some tip bits for that kind of thing anyway.

Sure, change takes time, but if you’re vying for muscle growth and aren’t seeing obvious size increases from month to month, it’s a sign that your approach is off. And a workout is a terrible thing to waste. Plus, even if you are seeing progress, there’s no reason you can’t see more.

How do you rev up your results? Here are 5 ways.

 1. Eat Healthy

If you want to build muscle fast you must eat healthy foods. That is one of our commandments. The rest of them we make up as we go, so you may see them sprinkled around the site, or you may not..

2.Protein

To build muscle fast you must supply your body with enough protein, that’s what your muscles are built from. Your body is using those proteins to repair and build.  Even your connective tissues, joints and immune system need more protein to function when you are training hard.

3.Work each muscle 2-3 times per week

Bodybuilding programs are typically split up to hit each individual body part once a week. That means you go a long time between workouts for a particular muscle group. If you can only lift weights three times per week, try switching to full-body workouts where you work the entire body in each session.

4. Rest

If you want to build muscle fast you must rest properly. Rest is another one of our commandments. Rest and sleep is where real muscle growth happens.

5. Eat more on "off" days

Just because you’re not training today doesn’t mean you shouldn’t eat big. Your days off are when most of your muscle growth takes place—the recovery phase—so it makes sense to keep plenty of nutrients on hand for the body to make the most of.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana-based Skincare Brand ‘Nokware’ wins Harvard Business School Africa Business Conference Competition Ghana-based Skincare Brand ‘Nokware’ wins Harvard Business School Africa Business Conference Competition
Girl Smarts: Should you be putting on eye cream both morning and night? Girl Smarts Should you be putting on eye cream both morning and night?
World's Kidney Day: 7 common habits that harm your Kidneys you did not know off World's Kidney Day 7 common habits that harm your Kidneys you did not know off
Beauty Tips: 6 foods you need to start eating if you want to gain weight Beauty Tips 6 foods you need to start eating if you want to gain weight
Health Walk: Mamedia hits Kumasi with Independence Day Walk for life Health Walk Mamedia hits Kumasi with Independence Day Walk for life
Weird Facts: 5 strange beauty standards around the world that will scare you Weird Facts 5 strange beauty standards around the world that will scare you

Recommended Videos

Beauty Academy: These Are The DO's Of Make-Up Beauty Academy These Are The DO's Of Make-Up
Lifestyle: 4 Reasons Why You Have Acne Lifestyle 4 Reasons Why You Have Acne
Beauty Academy: Ladies, take note of all the DON'Ts when making up Beauty Academy Ladies, take note of all the DON'Ts when making up



Top Articles

1 World's Kidney Day 7 common habits that harm your Kidneys you did not...bullet
2 Beauty tips How to use egg whites to treat acne at homebullet
3 Beauty Tips 3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your facebullet
4 Botcho cream review Does botcho cream have any side effects?bullet
5 Beauty Tips 6 foods you need to start eating if you want to gain...bullet
6 Weird Facts 5 strange beauty standards around the world that...bullet
7 Hunk In The Making 5 smart ways to build muscles fasterbullet
8 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
9 Fertility Tips 5 herbs and spices to help you get...bullet
10 Pregnancy Tips 5 weird signs you are pregnantbullet

Related Articles

World's Kidney Day 7 common habits that harm your Kidneys you did not know off
Beauty Tips 6 foods you need to start eating if you want to gain weight
Health Walk Mamedia hits Kumasi with Independence Day Walk for life
Weird Facts 5 strange beauty standards around the world that will scare you
Health Tips 5 tips to increase your sperm count naturally
Makeup Tips 5 rules of daytime makeup every lady should know once and for all
Beauty Tips 4 reasons why men should use shea butter on skin
Beauty Tips How to fade acne scars with honey face mask
Health Tips 5 sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) you can have without knowing
Beauty Tips 5 ways to eat your way to beautiful skin

Top Videos

1 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
2 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
3 Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skinbullet
4 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet
5 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattanbullet
6 Health Gross reasons why you should finally stop biting your nailsbullet
7 Health Tips 8 real reasons why you're not losing weightbullet
8 Healthy living 5 silent signs you’re not taking good care...bullet
9 2018 9 practical new year resolutionsbullet
10 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different...bullet

Beauty & Health

Tips to increase your sperm count naturally
Health Tips 5 tips to increase your sperm count naturally
'I've been getting Brazilian waxes for 15 years — here's why'
Girl Smarts 'I've been getting Brazilian waxes for 15 years — here's why'
Selly Galley
Makeup Tips 5 rules of daytime makeup every lady should know once and for all
Beauty Bits Katy Perry just revealed which cosmetic procedures she has — And hasn't — Undergone