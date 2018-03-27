7 early warning signs of diabetes you should not ignore

news

In this day and age diabetes is a very common ailment and it is believed that 1 in 3 persons may have the disease without knowing it.

Diabetes is one of the diseases labeled as a “silent killer” because it can develop without obvious symptoms to facilitate diagnosis.

In fact, it’s estimated that one in three affected people don’t even know that they have it, which increases the risk of serious complications.

Because of this, it’s important to know what the early signs are and when you should consult your doctor for the appropriate examinations.

1. Frequent urge to urinate

Frequent urination can be caused by a urinary tract infection or excessive fluid consumption. This is because your kidneys have to work harder to get rid of excess sugar through the urine.

2. Infections

Because bacteria, viruses, and fungi are better able to grow in environments with high levels of glucose, infections become more common.

3. Unexplained weight loss or gain

Unexplained weight loss or gain can be caused by the body’s inability to use insulin due to diabetes. Because it prevents the proper levels of glucose from reaching your cells, the body begins to use muscle protein for energy.

4. Dry mouth

You experience a lack of moisture in the mouth, which can be both unpleasant and dangerous. Dry mouth can become a breeding ground for bacteria and cause different oral and dental problems.

5. Fatigue

Excessive tiredness can develop when body constantly compensates for the lack of glucose in the cells. It also doesn’t help if your sleep gets interrupted by the urgency to urinate. People start experiencing lower levels of energy and are chronically not feeling well. It is not uncommon to also feel irritable and in a bad mood.

6. Increased hunger

Due to extreme highs and lows in blood sugar levels, the body develops a sudden urge to eat. The cells don’t get enough glucose, so you crave it.

7. Vision problems

High blood sugar also affects the eyes. It changes the shape of the lens and eyes. As a result, your vision becomes blurry. You can see occasional flashes of light and the vision gets distorted. Initially, the changes in the eyes are reversible. However, if sugar levels stay high for a long period of time, this can cause permanent damage and can even lead to eyesight loss.