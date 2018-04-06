Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

Dad Wraps His Baby Daughter In His Dreadlocks


Photos Dad causes mixed reactions for carrying his baby wrapped in his dreadlocks

whiles many are hailing him for getting creative others fear it’s not hygienic for the newborn baby.

  Published:
Dad Wraps His Baby Daughter In His Dreadlocks play

Dad Wraps His Baby Daughter In His Dreadlocks
Many are hailing him for getting creative by making a baby carrier out if his dread, while others fear it’s not hygienic for the newborn baby.

The unidentified man who is said to have recently welcomed his baby daughter has caused mixed reactions online after he shared photos of himself carrying his baby daughter wrapped in his large dreadlocks.

The pictures which have gone viral on social media received mixed reactions from users. Many are hailing him for getting creative by making a baby carrier out if his dread, while others fear it’s not hygienic for the newborn baby.

Checkout more photos

 

