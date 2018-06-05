Could these photos affirm Rawlings’ bleaching accusation against Anita Desooso?

news

June 4th, 2018 celebration will forever be remembered by Ghanaians after founding father of New Democratic Party, John Jerry Rawlings accused First Vice Chairperson Anita Desooso for bleaching.

Over the years, many Ghanaian celebrities have come under constant criticism for toning down their skin.

In a video circulating online, Anita Desooso was seen begging and labelling Jerry John Rawlings as her father.

However, in an unforeseen twist, Rawlings admitted that Anita is his daughter and proceeded to advise her to stop bleaching in the full glare of the crowd that had gathered at the commemoration.

Rawlings said: “Hmm! Hmm! But she is getting too fair. Let us stop this kind of things. The use of these kinds of soaps (bleaching soaps) is not good. She said she is my daughter so allow me to say it. Let it serve as a lesson. Tomorrow too come and stand here and say that I am your father. Anita! Anita!”.

Well, here are the photos below a proof that ex-President Rawlings is right?

