Here's What Rihanna's New Fenty Beauty Lipsticks Look

Rihanna's new beauty line, Fenty Beauty, has been a serious makeup game-changer.

She approached every product with diversity in mind (from her 40 shades of foundation to her universally-flattering lip gloss) while making cosmetics that truly get the job done.

They're so good that Fenty Beauty was even honored by TIME magazine as one of the best inventions of 2017. It's safe to say that her brand lives up to the hype, and then some.

Fenty's most recent launch in late December consisted of 14 different high-pigment shades of matte (a.k.a. non-shiny) lipsticks that are cruelty-free and designed to last all day. They come in all colors of the rainbow, from your standard pinks and reds to more out-there, fun shades in purple and green. We were dying to try them out for ourselves, so we had three real women test out the new formulas and shades on-camera in the Women's Health offices.

Some of our testers admitted before the test that they didn't wear lipstick regularly. "I tend to gravitate towards lipglosses, honestly," says Camille, our first tester. "I like how they don't dry out my lips so much." Jessie, our online beauty editor, similarly uses tinted balms or glosses because lipsticks tend to parch her dryness-prone lips. Rachel, our second tester, said she does wear lipstick often, although generally in a more neutral color suitable for her office job. All three women rarely used bright, hyper-pigmented shades except for special occasions.

Overall, everyone was impressed by the packaging and presentation of the lipsticks. Each bullet is a slim, reflective rose-gold tube stamped with the "FB" logo on the top of the lid and "Fenty Beauty" spelled out on the side. The lipstick itself is also stamped with that "FB" logo, in case we forgot whose brand this is. (Spoiler: It's Rihanna's.)

Everyone was also surprised (in a good way) by the lipstick's color. Camille, who was testing the "PMS" shade, was struck by the deep, rich brown color. "Oh wow. This is bold," she said. "I love this." Rachel was impressed with the shade of "Spanked," which was a "pretty" dusky rose. And Jessie was taken back by the brick-red shade of her color, "Ma-Damn," which was brighter than she expected.

As for how it looked on—all three women rocked their new shades. Camille was particularly struck by how her shade looked. "This lip color makes me feel really sophisticated and kinda sexy," she says. "It's amazing what a lip shade will do to your confidence in the moment." Although she later reported that the lipstick didn't quite last through a meal, it still wore well.

Rachel was similarly enamored with her lip color. "I feel pretty," she says. "I just feel very pretty, confident, motivated in this kind of color. I feel strong and ready to conquer the day." She thinks her shade would be perfect to wear both during the day and going out.

Meanwhile Jessie took a little warming up to the brightness of her lip shade. "It's definitely a shock," she says about her bright-red lips. "It's just red enough where I don't look like a clown." But once she got used to the shade, she said it would be perfect for going out rather than an everyday look. She reported that her lipstick lasted through drinks and snacks, until she took it off that night around 9 p.m.

Watch the video above to see the full reviews of these lipsticks (including what Rihanna song each color reminded them of!). And if you're interested in checking out any of the new Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle lipsticks, they're only $18 at sephora.com.