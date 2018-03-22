How to remove dandruff with baking soda

news

Dandruff may be the result of a dry scalp, or a skin condition called seborrheic dermatitis.

Dandruff generally lives on our scalp and feeds on the oils produced by the hair follicles. Hormonal changes, stress, sensitivity to certain products and pollution can aggravate the fungus which lets the scalp to produce more skin cells.

Pulse.com.gh shows you how to get rid of dandruff using baking soda

1. Baking Soda and Herbal Shampoo

This process is one of the easy and effective ways to prevent dandruff from recurrence if followed regularly. Make sure to use only herbal shampoo for this process.

• Take enough amounts of herbal shampoo usually required to wash your hair.

• Add 1 teaspoon of baking soda to it and mix well.

• Use this mixture to shampoo your hair normally.

• Wash your hair with water several times.

• Repeat the process whenever once or twice in a week

2. Baking Soda and Apple Cider Vinegar

• Mix baking soda and apple cider vinegar to make a paste.

• Apply the mixture on scalp and massage gently to scrub away dandruff.

• Rinse hair with cool water.

• Follow the process twice a week to minimize dandruff.