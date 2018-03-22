Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

How to remove dandruff with baking soda


Home Remedy How to remove dandruff with baking soda

Skip the dandruff shampoo and try these homemade dandruff treatments to banish those pesky white flakes.

  • Published:
baking soda play

How to remove dandruff with baking soda
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dandruff may be the result of a dry scalp, or a skin condition called seborrheic dermatitis.

Dandruff generally lives on our scalp and feeds on the oils produced by the hair follicles. Hormonal changes, stress, sensitivity to certain products and pollution can aggravate the fungus which lets the scalp to produce more skin cells.

Pulse.com.gh shows you how to get rid of dandruff using baking soda

 

1. Baking Soda and Herbal Shampoo

This process is one of the easy and effective ways to prevent dandruff from recurrence if followed regularly. Make sure to use only herbal shampoo for this process.

•    Take enough amounts of herbal shampoo usually required to wash your hair.

•    Add 1 teaspoon of baking soda to it and mix well.

•    Use this mixture to shampoo your hair normally.

•    Wash your hair with water several times.

•    Repeat the process whenever once or twice in a week

How to remove dandruff with baking soda play

baking soda

 

 

READ ALSO: Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruff

2.  Baking Soda and Apple Cider Vinegar

•    Mix baking soda and apple cider vinegar to make a paste.

•    Apply the mixture on scalp and massage gently to scrub away dandruff.

•    Rinse hair with cool water.

•    Follow the process twice a week to minimize dandruff.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

World Water Day: 5 things about water you probably didn't know about World Water Day 5 things about water you probably didn't know about
Hair Goals: How to install your frontal wig according to hair guru Tiarra Hair Goals How to install your frontal wig according to hair guru Tiarra
Skincare Tips: Why your skin will thank you for using witch hazel Skincare Tips Why your skin will thank you for using witch hazel
Pulse Wedding: 7 bridal makeup inspiration for your big day Pulse Wedding 7 bridal makeup inspiration for your big day
International Day Of Happiness: 5 reasons why you should be happy right now International Day Of Happiness 5 reasons why you should be happy right now
Celebrity Looks: Shatta Wale’s 'selfie-shot' will make your day Celebrity Looks Shatta Wale’s 'selfie-shot' will make your day

Recommended Videos

Beauty Academy: How To Do Proper Contouring Beauty Academy How To Do Proper Contouring
Kidney Health: 5 Common Habits That Harm Your Kidneys You Did Not Know Of Kidney Health 5 Common Habits That Harm Your Kidneys You Did Not Know Of
Beauty Academy: These Are The DO's Of Make-Up Beauty Academy These Are The DO's Of Make-Up



Top Articles

1 Life Hacks 6 things you do that could shorten your lifespanbullet
2 Hunk In The Making 5 smart ways to build muscles fasterbullet
3 Botcho cream review Does botcho cream have any side effects?bullet
4 Celebrity Looks Shatta Wale’s 'selfie-shot' will make your daybullet
5 Beauty tips How to use egg whites to treat acne at homebullet
6 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
7 World's Kidney Day 7 common habits that harm your Kidneys...bullet
8 Beauty Tips 4 reasons why men should use shea butter on skinbullet
9 Beauty Tips 3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on...bullet
10 Pulse Wedding 7 bridal makeup inspiration for your big daybullet

Related Articles

Beauty Tips 3 homemade treatment for healthy and shiny hair
Health Tips 5 easy ways to treat painful hemorrhoid
Health Tips 5 foods to eat when you have menstrual cramps
Home Remedies How to treat acne with lime
Beauty Tips 4 natural ways Ghanaian women can regrow hair on their bald head
Beauty Tips 4 natural ways get soft palms
World Water Day 5 things about water you probably didn't know about
Pulse Wedding 7 bridal makeup inspiration for your big day
International Day Of Happiness 5 reasons why you should be happy right now
Celebrity Looks Shatta Wale’s 'selfie-shot' will make your day

Top Videos

1 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
2 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color and Meaningbullet
3 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattanbullet
4 Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skinbullet
5 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet
6 Healthy living 5 silent signs you’re not taking good care of...bullet
7 Niceness Kills? Nicer people are more prone to developing...bullet
8 2018 9 practical new year resolutionsbullet
9 Health Gross reasons why you should finally stop biting...bullet

Beauty & Health

Male contraceptive that blocks sperm from leaving the penis being developed
Beautiful woman drinking tea at home
Beautiful Tips How to fade away acne scars with green tea
Victoria Michaels
Beauty Tips 3 homemade treatment for healthy and shiny hair
Health Tips 5 easy ways to treat painful hemorrhoid