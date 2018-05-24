How to win a guy’s attention in 5 quick and easy steps.

news

You can say that guys can be complicated, especially when they want to be, or when you simply don’t know them at all.

No matter how complicated they get, the challenge of how to get a guy to like you should never be impossible. Just like women, there are ways to get a guy’s attention and affection without having to make any drastic changes to your true self or getting a new group of friends.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 smart ways to get his attention.

1. Give him some affection.

Show him that when you’re in a room full of other people together, your attention still only belongs to him. Make him feel that he matters a lot to you. Make him know that you care about him deeply.

2. Like the things he likes.

People are different, and that’s what makes us so unique. It’s also what enables him to turn his attention towards you. If his interest is in football, you can fix a football match date with him. That way, he feels you click with him on a whole lot of level.

3. Give him a hint that you are available.

You two are finally talking to each other. You have even started meeting up for coffee from time to time. There is nothing serious between the two of you, but you get the feeling that your relationship can definitely progress to something more affectionate, even intimate.

4. Look directly into his eye

Looking at him intensely anytime you some friendly eye to eye will let him know you're interested, so don't be afraid to eye-flirt across the room!

5. Make a catchy Fashion statement

Men will want to approach you with a comment or question, so if you're wearing something eye-catching and stunning, he'll be able to use that as a conversation opener. Wearing a beautiful and sassy outfit will draw his attention to a conversation.