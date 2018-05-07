Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

Kaeme is Ghana's best shea butter product to buy on Mother's day


Kaeme is Ghana's best shea butter product to buy on Mother's day

Hearkening to its Ghanaian roots, the brand is aptly named Kaeme, which means "remember me" in the local Twi language.

Although many of us tell our mothers how much we love them throughout the year, May 13 is the official day to do it.

Kaeme products keep the original benefits of the Shea and black soap for the skin and hair, and doubles as a perfume with the blend of quality cold pressed oils.

Kaeme's formulation and scents are pure innovation! The texture, consistency and unique scents give a luxury feel to a basic raw material. It is light, easily absorbed and doesn't leave a greasy residue. The silky texture of the black soap feels really luxurious.

The product is an African beauty and cosmetics brand that specializes in personal and skin care with its range of natural shea butter and black soap products – all handcrafted using essential oils and ingredients.

Whether it's the signature Goji shea butter with its luxuriously delicious fragrance; the more subtle and classic Sandalwood body wash that has men doing a double take; or the zesty Citronella shea butter that keeps mosquitoes at bay, each product is memorable.

Beyond it’s track record with nourishing both skin and hair, Kaeme is quickly gaining a reputation for nurturing personal relationships.

Kaeme was marketed largely through word of mouth; one enthusiastic and satisfied customer keying family, friends, colleagues and even strangers in on what is undoubtedly one of Ghana’s best-kept skincare secrets. 

It was created in response to the demand for good quality, cost effective personal care products that gave customers the feeling of lux and connection. It caters to all who want the experience of luxury, unadulterated skincare products, without breaking the bank.

 

Kaeme was created to provide solutions to existing customers’ problems and to provide the ultimate experience for the customer. This is why you will never forget how Kaeme feels on your skin, and how much it delights your senses every time you use it.

We know that buying gifts for parents can be daunting, especially during Mother's Day. You would love to find something that is unique and useful but also thoughtful and memorable. Ghanaians have recognized this and make gift shopping easier for you with our Kaeme Custom Mother's Day package.

By blending premium Ghanaian shea butter with the purest oils and a lot of love, Kaeme has created distinctly-scented limited edition products for the ultimate body care experience. Give your mother/father a sense of luxury this year with a gift that will elevate their senses as they revel in knowing how much you appreciate them.

If you're tired of giving ordinary, forgettable Mother's Day gifts, then Kaeme's got exactly what you need. The folks at Kaeme have created a limited edition set of their premium shea butter and black soap that is synonymous with the memorable experience every Kaeme product evokes.

Made with distinctly-crafted scented and a generous dose of love, Kaeme's Mother's Day gift is one you would want to be remembered buy.

Your mother has given you a lifetime of care and devotion; there's no better way to remind them that she is treasured than with a 'Remember Me' gift from Kaeme.

 

