Katy Perry just revealed which cosmetic procedures she has

Plastic surgery is a very personal choice, and someone’s decision to get it (or not) is really no one’s business.

Still, some people want to speak out about what they have or haven’t had done—and Katy Perry is one of them.

Katy has been surrounded by rumors that she’s had a lot of plastic surgery for years. According to online gossip, Katy has had a boob job, nose job, and chin surgery, among other things—but Katy says it’s just not true.

"I haven't had any," she told Refinery29 in a new interview promoting her new makeup launch with CoverGirl. That doesn’t mean she hasn’t taken full advantage of her dermatologist—she just says she’s never actually been under the knife.

"I've done lasers and got [filler] injections under my eyes for the hollowing—which I'd recommend for everyone who wants a solution for their dark circles—but all of my assets are real,” Katy said. “People tend to think they are fake, but it doesn't really matter."

Katy said she has no problem with other people getting plastic surgery—she just hasn’t personally gone that route. “We're getting away from that negative stigma about physical alterations,” she said.

“Of course, always be your authentic self—but if someone wants a nose job that makes them feel better, and they love their profile more because of it, it's like 'Go ahead!' Do whatever makes you feel better about yourself. Stay in therapy, but get it, girl."

This isn’t the first time Katy has denied having plastic surgery. In 2014, she told GQ that she’s “never” had any work done. “Not a nose, not a chin, not a cheek, not a tit,” she said. “So my messages of self-empowerment are truly coming from an au naturel product.” Hopefully this latest comment will silence the nay-sayers once and for all.

Of course, as Katy points out, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with getting plastic surgery if it’s something you really want to do. Plenty of celebrities have opened up about getting work done, like Kylie Jenner, Iggy Azalea, and Courteney Cox.

Ultimately, you should do what makes you feel good. And, if you have work done and you don’t want to talk about it, that’s your choice. As Katy points out, it doesn’t really matter anyway.