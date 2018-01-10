Miss Tourism Ghana 2016 :  Geraldine Atta Sappor in Malaysia representing Ghana at Miss Tourism World

news

Geraldine Atta Sappor, winner of the 2016 edition of Miss Tourism Ghana pageant, is representing Ghana at thisyear’s Miss Tourism World competition set to take place in Malaka, Malaysia.

Miss Geraldine Atta Sappor, a student of the University of Ghana, Legon pursuing degree in Family and Consumer Science has promised to elevate Ghana’s image on the world stage and also use the medium to display Ghana’s rich cultural heritage through fashion, food, tourism, lifestyle and more.

The 21-year-old beauty queen will battle the 72nd edition of Miss Tourism World 201/2018 with other beauty queens from 60 countries across the world on 27th January 2018 at the Swiss Garden Hotel Melaka.

Miss Tourism World beauty pageant organization aims at promoting the tourism and culture of each of the host nation and strongly believe in the tourism message of each of the countries involved in Miss Tourism World and are proud to help these nations attract both domestic and international visitors and investors.