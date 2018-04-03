Ruth Quashie enstooled Nkosuohemaa in the Central Region.

news

Winner of Miss Universe Ghana, 2017 Ruth Quarshie was enstooled Nkosuohemaa in her hometown Ejumako Ntumire in the Central region on Saturday, March 31st, 2017.

She has bestowed this honorable role for her enormous contribution to her village and using her title as a Beauty Queen to unite the Chiefs in the community.

The Top 10 Miss Universe Ghana 2017 contestants spearheaded by Ruth Quashie united weeks ago to embark on the “QUEENS ANGEL” project.

A cause to help raise clothing, foodstuffs and assorted items for the less privileged in her village during Easter. Little did she know she would be enstooled and made the first Nkosuohemaa of the town of Ejumako Ntumire at the time of the donation.

During a colorful durbar, Quashie was announced the Nkosuohemaa by the elders of the community for her immense contribution towards the enforcement of peace and harmony amongst the Chiefs and people in the community who have been at the tail of each other for so long. It was an emotional yet joyous moment!

Ruth Quashie took the opportunity to thank the Chiefs and people of Ejumako Ntumire for their unflinching support and love towards her throughout her journey as Miss Universe Ghana. She pleaded for the Leaders to stay united for the betterment of the community.

And to show their appreciation, the Chief and Elders presented to her, a piece of Kente Cloth, Ahenema(Slipper) and a Sheep to the newly enstooled Nkosuohemaa for serving as a role model to the people of Ejumako Ntumire.

The Chief further on urged the youth of the town to take a cue from Ruth and her success story and encouraged them to work hard to achieve greater heights in life since that is the only way one can become a beacon of hope for others. The colorful durbar amidst drumming and singing was full of love and fondness.