Stay Healthy :  6 very poor food combinations we don't want to see in 2018


These food combinations are causing harm to our bodies. Let's avoid them.

We have been stuffing ourselves with the wrong things for too long as Ghanaians.

These food combinations are killing us gradually. As we enter the year 2018, let’s try to leave the following unhealthy combinations behind.

Fruit with your meal

Avoid this. And you know why? Fruit is absorbed very quickly, passing through the stomach and then absorbed in the intestines. When you combine these fruits with grains, meats or dried products, they can stay in the digestive tract too long and begin to ferment. This can cause damage to the walls of your intestine and so on.

Liquid with meal

When you combine water or juice with your meal, this is what happens according to experts. Water goes through the stomach in about 10 minutes. Juice takes 15 to 30 minutes. Any liquid in your stomach dilutes the enzymes your body needs to digest proteins, carbohydrates, and fats.

So these health experts recommend that you drink as much water as you wish at least 10 minutes before you eat. After eating, wait about an hour to have any liquid or much longer.

Cereal and milk

Many of us tend to take cereal and milk for breakfast but the issue is that both contain fast digesting carbs that put the body under stress. Experts say that both can cause blood sugar spikes. This will leave you exhausted when they lower again and may want you to desire more junk food.

Burger and fries

This may be your favourite but is one of the worst combinations you can put in your body. A burger and fries are loaded calories, fat, carbs, and sodium. Both can cause significant short-term changes in your metabolism and hormone secretion.

Studies say that the high fat intake coupled with large starch intake from the burger and fries creates a large and rapid rise in blood cholesterol levels (especially in LDL, the bad cholesterol), and will also create a large spike in blood sugar levels.

Muffins and fruit juices

This combination is said to offer lots of calories and little in terms of nutrition. Having this meal early in the day can lead to energy crashes and cravings by afternoon.

Starchy carbs and tomatoes

Starchy carbs include rice or sweet potatoes. Combining any of these with tomatoes can cause digestion problems for you. Some also believe that after-meal fatigue can be caused by eating tomatoes and starchy carbohydrates at the same time.

