Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

Study says being too handsome can harm a man's career


Really? Study says being too handsome can harm a man's career

The struggle is apparently quite real for men who suffer from a certain predestined affliction: being very handsome.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Study says being too handsome can harm a man's career play

Study says being too handsome can harm a man's career

(Billy)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

According to a study carried out in the US and UK, handsome men are more likely to be seen as a threat by their bosses and are hence less likely to score equally powerful positions.

The study involved researchers at University College London’s School of Management and the University of Maryland in the US carrying out four separate experiments in four different offices, according to the Daily Mail.

They found that when men were hiring other men to work with them, their decision was negatively affected by the attractiveness of the candidate and the type of job. Women's perceived hotness, shockingly, did not prevent them from being desirable additions to the boardroom.

Being too handsome can harm a man's career play

Jlee

READ ALSO: 5 reasons why you should be happy right now

"Managers are affected by stereotypes and make hiring decisions to serve their own self-interests so organizations may not get the most competent candidates," said professor Sun Young Lee, lead researcher at the University of Maryland.

Study says being too handsome can harm a man's career play

Frimpy

 

"With more companies involving employees in recruitment processes, this important point needs attention. Awareness that hiring is affected by potential work relationships and stereotyping tendencies can help organizations improve their selection processes."

It's not just managers wanting to improve their own chances of hooking up at the holiday party by eliminating the competition.

READ ALSO:Male contraceptive that blocks sperm from leaving the penis being developed

Stereotyping, a real, serious, and potentially unavoidable problem that negatively affects other demographics besides highly attractive men, also comes into play. And if you think you can escape the phenomenon by hopping off the corporate ladder, think again.

The Daily Mail also notes that actor Rob Lowe claims his good looks have been an obstacle to furthering his career in Hollywood. But then again, maybe his pants just weren't yellow enough.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Beauty Tips: 5 reasons why tomatoes is good for your skin Beauty Tips 5 reasons why tomatoes is good for your skin
Natural Remedy: How to whiten the teeth with charcoal Natural Remedy How to whiten the teeth with charcoal
Home Remedy: How to remove dandruff with baking soda Home Remedy How to remove dandruff with baking soda
World Water Day: 5 things about water you probably didn't know about World Water Day 5 things about water you probably didn't know about
Hair Goals: How to install your frontal wig according to hair guru Tiarra Hair Goals How to install your frontal wig according to hair guru Tiarra
Skincare Tips: Why your skin will thank you for using witch hazel Skincare Tips Why your skin will thank you for using witch hazel

Recommended Videos

Beauty Academy: How To Do Proper Contouring Beauty Academy How To Do Proper Contouring
Kidney Health: 5 Common Habits That Harm Your Kidneys You Did Not Know Of Kidney Health 5 Common Habits That Harm Your Kidneys You Did Not Know Of
Beauty Academy: These Are The DO's Of Make-Up Beauty Academy These Are The DO's Of Make-Up



Top Articles

1 Male contraceptive that blocks sperm from leaving the penis being developedbullet
2 Beauty Tips 5 reasons why tomatoes is good for your skinbullet
3 Natural Remedy How to whiten the teeth with charcoalbullet
4 Hunk In The Making 5 smart ways to build muscles fasterbullet
5 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
6 Botcho cream review Does botcho cream have any side effects?bullet
7 Life Hacks 6 things you do that could shorten your lifespanbullet
8 World's Kidney Day 7 common habits that harm your Kidneys...bullet
9 World Water Day 5 things about water you probably didn't...bullet
10 Beauty Tips 4 reasons why men should use shea butter...bullet

Related Articles

Beauty Tips 5 reasons why tomatoes is good for your skin
Natural Remedy How to whiten the teeth with charcoal
Home Remedy How to remove dandruff with baking soda
World Water Day 5 things about water you probably didn't know about
Pulse Wedding 7 bridal makeup inspiration for your big day
International Day Of Happiness 5 reasons why you should be happy right now
Celebrity Looks Shatta Wale’s 'selfie-shot' will make your day
Male contraceptive that blocks sperm from leaving the penis being developed
Beautiful Tips How to fade away acne scars with green tea
Beauty Tips 5 reasons why tomatoes is good for your skin

Top Videos

1 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
2 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattanbullet
3 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
4 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet
5 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color and...bullet
6 Health 6 reasons why you should swap your workout with basketballbullet
7 Healthy living 5 silent signs you’re not taking good care of...bullet
8 Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skinbullet
9 Niceness Kills? Nicer people are more prone to...bullet

Beauty & Health

7 bridal makeup inspiration for your big day
Pulse Wedding 7 bridal makeup inspiration for your big day
5 reasons why you should be happy right now
International Day Of Happiness 5 reasons why you should be happy right now
Shatta Wale’s selfie shot will make your day
Celebrity Looks Shatta Wale’s 'selfie-shot' will make your day
Beautiful woman drinking tea at home
Beautiful Tips How to fade away acne scars with green tea