Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

This disturbing photo will make you think twice before using


Girl Smarts This disturbing photo will make you think twice before using a hand dryer

Well, Nichole Ward took it upon herself to perform a little experiment: She stuck a petri dish in the open plate of a hand dryer for three minutes, and then took a picture of that dish a few days later.

  • Published:
Hand dryer germs play

Hand dryer germs

(Photograph by Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Public bathrooms are generally considered to be pretty disgusting but we bet you thought the hand dryers were the least of your problems.

Well, Nichole Ward took it upon herself to perform a little experiment: She stuck a petri dish in the open plate of a hand dryer for three minutes, and then took a picture of that dish a few days later.

This here, is what grew in a petri dish after just a few days, Nichole wrote. I stuck the open plate in an enclosed hand dryer of a public bathroom for a total of 3 minutes. Yes 3 only. Apparently that was all it took:

DO NOT EVER dry your hands in those things again. This is the several strains of possible pathogenic fungi and bacteria that you're swirling around your hands, and you think you're walking out with clean hands, she wrote.

READ ALSO: How to start a beauty salon business

You're welcome. Nichole added that she's not trying to freak people add, but that she wants them to be aware of what they're putting on their hands.

But are Nichole's claims overblown? Well, not really. It was very surprising to see the amount and the variety of bacteria that grew on a petri dish, says women's health expert Jennifer Wider, M.D. It's hard to tell from the photo exactly what's in there, but Wider says it looks like E.coli (which comes from fecal matter, i.e. poop) and fungi, among other things.

Wider says the photo actually does pose a legitimate concern. Public bathrooms are filled with germs, and it isn't surprising that the hand dryer could spread bacteria and other germs, she says. Some studies have disputed the idea that hand dryers spread germs, but I think this petri dish experiment is pretty convincing.

Hand sanitizer is looking pretty good right now.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Recommended Articles

Beauty Tips: 3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your face Beauty Tips 3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your face
Pregnancy Tips: 6 common baby-making mistakes couples have to avoid Pregnancy Tips 6 common baby-making mistakes couples have to avoid
Beauty Tips: 4 pineapple beauty benefits for Skin Beauty Tips 4 pineapple beauty benefits for Skin
Pregnancy Tips: 5 weird signs you are pregnant Pregnancy Tips 5 weird signs you are pregnant
Botcho cream review: Does botcho cream have any side effects? Botcho cream review Does botcho cream have any side effects?
Personal Hygiene: Work on your mouth odour - Afia Schwarzenegger slams Kofi Adoma Personal Hygiene Work on your mouth odour - Afia Schwarzenegger slams Kofi Adoma

Recommended Videos

Beauty Tips: 5 foods that gives you an even skin tone Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tone
Hair Tips: Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruff Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruff
Beauty Tips: 3 Homemade remedies for oily skin Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skin



Top Articles

1 Beauty Tips 3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your facebullet
2 Botcho cream review Does botcho cream have any side effects?bullet
3 Beauty tips How to use egg whites to treat acne at homebullet
4 Beauty Tips 4 pineapple beauty benefits for Skinbullet
5 Pregnancy Tips 6 common baby-making mistakes couples have to avoidbullet
6 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
7 Pregnancy Tips 5 weird signs you are pregnantbullet
8 Health Tips 4 ways to use pineapple as medicinebullet
9 Fertility Tips 5 herbs and spices to help you get...bullet
10 In Thailand Penis whitening fad worries surgeonsbullet

Related Articles

Opinion No, That's Not a Mop. It's a Puli.
Finance The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade takes months of work and millions of dollars to produce each year — go behind the scenes
Lifestyle 100 Christmas gift ideas for under £100
Zipline A Silicon Valley startup is delivering blood bags by drone to some of the most remote places on Earth
Finance Meet the ex-banker jailed for fraud who is now trying to reform prisons from the inside out
Girl Smarts 'I tried air-drying my hair for three months—Here’s what happened'
Tech Inside the $600-a-head Silicon Valley restaurant where Google and Apple executives eat gold-flecked steaks

Top Videos

1 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color and Meaningbullet
2 Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skinbullet
3 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
4 Health 6 reasons why you should swap your workout with basketballbullet
5 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
6 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattanbullet
7 Health Tips 7 simple ways to beat your sugar cravingsbullet
8 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet
9 Health Gross reasons why you should finally stop biting...bullet
10 Health Tips 8 real reasons why you're not losing weightbullet

Beauty & Health

Beauty Bits Everyone is obsessed with this amazing supplement for fuller hair
Dark elbow
Beauty Here are 5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees
The 7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola
Bitter Kola The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible
teeth.jpg
Beauty Tips 5 foods that will whiten your teeth naturally