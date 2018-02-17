Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

This is the time of year when your hair grows fastest


This is the time of year when your hair grows fastest



Spring hair growth play

Spring hair growth

(Photograph by TED CAVANAUGH)
Spring has sprung and so have your follicles. According to a recent report in the British Journal of Dermatology, your hair hits peak anagen i.e., growth phase during this season. Take advantage!

To promote thicker, healthier hair, make a concerted effort to eat more protein (you probs know where to find that), zinc, and iron (spinach is a good source of the latter two), all of which may promote hair growth, says Jennifer Chwalek, M.D., a dermatologist at Union Square Laser Dermatology in New York City.

Find out what foods to eat for more beautiful skin:

Have a spinach salad with salmon or grilled chicken twice a week, says NYC nutritionist Keri Gans, R.D.N., and you could notice a difference by summer.

This article originally appeared in the March 2018 issue of Women's Health. For more great advice, pick up a copy of the issue on newsstands now!

