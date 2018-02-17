This is the time of year when your hair grows fastest

news

Spring has sprung and so have your follicles. According to a recent report in the British Journal of Dermatology, your hair hits peak anagen i.e., growth phase during this season. Take advantage!

To promote thicker, healthier hair, make a concerted effort to eat more protein (you probs know where to find that), zinc, and iron (spinach is a good source of the latter two), all of which may promote hair growth, says Jennifer Chwalek, M.D., a dermatologist at Union Square Laser Dermatology in New York City.

Find out what foods to eat for more beautiful skin:

Have a spinach salad with salmon or grilled chicken twice a week, says NYC nutritionist Keri Gans, R.D.N., and you could notice a difference by summer.

This article originally appeared in the March 2018 issue of Women's Health. For more great advice, pick up a copy of the issue on newsstands now!