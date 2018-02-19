news

For a quick confidence boost, nothing beats a bright shade of lipstick. It can transform your look (and your attitude!) in a matter of seconds.

That's why we're currently obsessed with Red Earth Have Fun Lipstick Matches ($18 for 6-matchbook variety pack, redearth.com).

It comes in six different shades, like Paint Pink, Orange Syrup, Daring Cherry, and So Red, packaged in a tiny, matchbook-like casing. Aww!

But not only are they cute AF they're good for your health too. Read on for the surprising wellness benefits:

1. YOUR MIND

Bizarro as it sounds, lipstick can boost your focus: In a study, lipstick wearers scored higher on a test than the naked-lipped. The theory why? Feeling put-together can play a role in boosting confidence... and hence performance. These little gems deposit rich, satiny color.

2. YOUR LIFE

Unlike heavy-capped tubes, each matchbook here weighs about as much as a cotton pad lightening up your makeup bag. And because they lie flat, they're ideal for a scrunched clutch. Touch-ups, sorted.

3. YOUR MOOD

"Can I bum a... lipstick?" The Lilliputian-ness of these tints makes them perfect for divvying up among friends. And research shows that sharing an act of generosity triggers feel-good chemicals, including dopamine, oxytocin, and endorphins.

4. YOUR HEALTH

You should be tossing lipstick tubes after a year because of bacteria that can fester inside; since these sticks are disposable (after one use), you don't have to worry about contamination.

This article originally appeared in the March 2018 issue of Women's Health. For more great advice, pick up a copy of the issue on newsstands now!