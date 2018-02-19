Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

We're Beyond Obsessed With This Genius New Way To Apply Lipstick


Beauty Bits We're beyond obsessed with this genius new way to apply lipstick

It comes in six different shades, like Paint Pink, Orange Syrup, Daring Cherry, and So Red, packaged in a tiny, matchbook-like casing. Aww!

  • Published:
Red Earth Have Fun Lipstick Matches play

Red Earth Have Fun Lipstick Matches

(Photograph by TED CAVANAUGH)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

For a quick confidence boost, nothing beats a bright shade of lipstick. It can transform your look (and your attitude!) in a matter of seconds.

That's why we're currently obsessed with Red Earth Have Fun Lipstick Matches ($18 for 6-matchbook variety pack, redearth.com).

It comes in six different shades, like Paint Pink, Orange Syrup, Daring Cherry, and So Red, packaged in a tiny, matchbook-like casing. Aww!

But not only are they cute AF they're good for your health too. Read on for the surprising wellness benefits:

READ ALSO: You might be doing your makeup all wrong

1. YOUR MIND

Bizarro as it sounds, lipstick can boost your focus: In a study, lipstick wearers scored higher on a test than the naked-lipped. The theory why? Feeling put-together can play a role in boosting confidence... and hence performance. These little gems deposit rich, satiny color.

2. YOUR LIFE

Unlike heavy-capped tubes, each matchbook here weighs about as much as a cotton pad lightening up your makeup bag. And because they lie flat, they're ideal for a scrunched clutch. Touch-ups, sorted.

Learn how to perfectly apply a liquid lipstick:

3. YOUR MOOD

"Can I bum a... lipstick?" The Lilliputian-ness of these tints makes them perfect for divvying up among friends. And research shows that sharing an act of generosity triggers feel-good chemicals, including dopamine, oxytocin, and endorphins.

READ ALSO: Have you tried the powder before foundation technique?

4. YOUR HEALTH

You should be tossing lipstick tubes after a year because of bacteria that can fester inside; since these sticks are disposable (after one use), you don't have to worry about contamination.

This article originally appeared in the March 2018 issue of Women's Health. For more great advice, pick up a copy of the issue on newsstands now!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Recommended Articles

Guy Smarts: What to know about propecia, President Trump's hair loss drug of choice Guy Smarts What to know about propecia, President Trump's hair loss drug of choice
Beauty Bits: How to get rid of your swollen, painful breakouts Beauty Bits How to get rid of your swollen, painful breakouts
Girl Smarts: This is the time of year when your hair grows fastest Girl Smarts This is the time of year when your hair grows fastest
Love Leads: Lady photoshops her late husband into maternity photo shoot Love Leads Lady photoshops her late husband into maternity photo shoot
Beauty Tips: 5 natural tattoo removal remedies you can try at home Beauty Tips 5 natural tattoo removal remedies you can try at home
Health Tips: 5 probable reasons why you have vaginal odour Health Tips 5 probable reasons why you have vaginal odour

Recommended Videos

Beauty Tips: 5 foods that gives you an even skin tone Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tone
Hair Tips: Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruff Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruff
Beauty Tips: 3 Homemade remedies for oily skin Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skin



Top Articles

1 Beauty tips How to use egg whites to treat acne at homebullet
2 Beauty Tips 3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your facebullet
3 Botcho cream review Does botcho cream have any side effects?bullet
4 Beauty Tips 4 reasons why you have acnebullet
5 Beauty Tips 5 natural tattoo removal remedies you can try at homebullet
6 Pregnancy Tips 6 common baby-making mistakes couples have to avoidbullet
7 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
8 Health Tips 5 probable reasons why you have vaginal odourbullet
9 Fertility Tips 5 herbs and spices to help you get...bullet
10 Girl Smarts This is the time of year when your hair...bullet

Related Articles

Health Tips This woman says a lipstick sample gave her Herpes
Odd Enough This woman says a lipstick sample gave her herpes
Strategy A day in the life of a Playboy bunny, and how the controversial job has changed over 60 years

Top Videos

1 Health Tips 8 real reasons why you're not losing weightbullet
2 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color and Meaningbullet
3 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
4 Healthy living 5 silent signs you’re not taking good care of yourselfbullet
5 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattanbullet
6 Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skinbullet
7 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet
8 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet

Beauty & Health

Hand dryer germs
Girl Smarts This disturbing photo will make you think twice before using a hand dryer
PINEAPPLE ..jpg
Beauty Tips 4 pineapple beauty benefits for Skin
Apiorkor™ Seyiram Ashong-Abbey
Pregnancy Tips 5 weird signs you are pregnant
kofi Adoma and Afia .jpg
Personal Hygiene Work on your mouth odour - Afia Schwarzenegger slams Kofi Adoma