2 Idiots thrill with 'Love is Politics' on Val's Day

A special occasion like Valentine’s Day deserves to go with magical moments. And for those who made it to the National Theatre on Wednesday, February 14, that is exactly what was served.

The stage play ‘Love is Politics’ kick-started in amazing fashion with singer Yaaya thrilling the audience with her sweet, melodious voice.

Her performance was followed by a lovely piece of spoken word from fast-rising poet Akanbo, whose lines were just perfect for a Val’s Day night.

However, the best for left for the main event as The 2 Idiots, Jeneral Ntatia and Dr. So, Maame Dokono, Komla Mensa and Pearl Korkor Darkey took center stage.

Produced by 2 Idiots Productions in collaboration with the National Theatre, ‘Love is Politics’ talks about a successful lawyer, Ampaw, who doesn’t mind what he has to do as long as he makes money.

However, with his focus solely on winning cases and making money, he forgets the one thing that every man in this part of the world is required to do – get married.

The storyline weaves comedy, satire and poetry to great effect, whiles also linking the various scenes with a taste of drama.

Maame Dokono, returning to theatre after a 35 year hiatus, played the role of Lawyer Ampaw’s mother, who would have none of her son’s bachelorhood.

The stage play also captures the scene of Lawyer Ampaw’s troublesome, but helpful, servant, Kakari, whose personality is all you will need to see on a Val’s Day.

From Kakari’s hilarious figures of speech to his sharp tongued responses, ‘Love is Politics’ simply gave audience a comprehensive demonstration of what a comic stage play is about.

The various scenes also capture the interesting character of Lawyer Ampaw’s uncle, whose over ambition nearly destroyed his nephew’s life.

But in all, the character played by Maame – a self-styled housemaid planted in Lawyer Ampaw’s house by his uncle to steal his money – was the catchiest scene on the night.

The story explores the length to which mothers of today will go in order to see their sons get married, pointing to the proverbial “I want to see my grandchildren before I die” moniker.

It also points out the consequence of greed and selfishness, as was evident in the case of Lawyer Ampaw and his uncle.

Above all, ‘Love is Politics’ emphasizes the role of love in our daily lives; and the need to harbor forgiveness in our hearts.

The show, though, was not without blemishes as it started about 30 minutes later than scheduled.

But aside that, everything else was great and the audience who trooped to the National Theatre with their loved ones had a day of their lives.

For those who failed to make it to the show, though, this was another big miss. For the legendary Maame Dokono to make her way back to the stage after a 35 year absence tells how innovative this play was.

Writers of the play, The 2 Idiots, must also be commended for their effort and if they can continue this way, then Uncle Ebo Whye will soon have some serious competition.

Once again it was a great day for the theatre industry and, at such a pace, the glory days should return soon.