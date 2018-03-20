Home > Lifestyle > Events >

30 Accra shoppers qualify for big Finals of Malls’ Travel Trivia


Photos 30 Accra shoppers qualify for big finals of Malls’ Travel Trivia

Accra’s three leading shopping malls, West Hills Mall, Accra Mall and Achimota Retail Centre, jointly launched the ‘Triple Travel Trivia’ a month ago as a loyalty reward promo for their shoppers and also to infuse some excitement into the respective shopping experience at the malls.

  • Published:
An official of the National Gaming Commission tries to contact a qualifier by phone during the draw. play

An official of the National Gaming Commission tries to contact a qualifier by phone during the draw.

(Supplied)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Thirty shoppers have qualified for the much anticipated finals of the ‘Triple Travel Trivia’ promotion in which three emerging winners will grab slots for all-expense-paid trips to three sensational holiday destinations around the world.   

Accra’s three leading shopping malls, West Hills Mall, Accra Mall and Achimota Retail Centre, jointly launched the ‘Triple Travel Trivia’ a month ago as a loyalty reward promo for their shoppers and also to infuse some excitement into the respective shopping experience at the malls.

The winning shopper in the West Hills Mall trivia will earn a holiday trip to Dubai, while the winners at Accra Mall and Achimota Mall fly to holiday destinations in Mauritius and Cape Town respectively. All three holiday slots have been pre-packaged to allow winners to travel with their partner, both of whom will be fully covered by the prize, comprising all-expense-paid flights, destination tours and accommodation, in addition to US$ 2,000 spending money for a stay of five days and four nights at the destination. Entries for the promo closed at all the malls last Wednesday, March 14, and the final trivia game is set to take place separately at each of the three malls on Friday, 23, Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 March.

play An official of the National Gaming Commission tries to contact a qualifier by phone during the draw.

 

The trivia is open to shoppers who, over the promo period, spent a minimum of Ghc300 at any shop or a number of shops at West Hills Mall, Accra Mall or Achimota Mall respectively. Shoppers’ entry slips are filled out  with their personal and shopping information and dropped into an Entry Box for a public draw by the National Gaming Commission to shortlist 30 finalists - ten from each mall.

Mr Victor Adu Amankwa MIS Manager at the National Gaming Commission disclosed, after he led a team to conduct three separate draws to select 10 finalists for each of the three malls, that over 3,400 shoppers took part in the Triple Travel Trivia promo.

Once an entry was picked electronically from among the lot, an official of the Gaming Commission would instantly and publicly dial the shopper’s given phone number to inform them about their selection among the last 10 for the final Trivia and about how close they are to winning a free holiday trip abroad.   

play Downtown Cape Town – one of the three holiday destinations for the winning shoppers.

 

Mr Jonathan Lotter, Asset Manager for AttAfrica Ghana Portfolio, said, “because the prizes at stake are of very high value (all-expense-paid trips to three dreamland destinations), credibility and fair play are critical, and that’s why I’m particularly happy that these draws to select the 30 finalists were conducted by the National Gaming Commission itself.”

Mr Michael Konadu, Marketing Manager for West Hills Mall, explained that each of the three malls will host its own final trivia game night on either March 23, 24 and 25 respectively at which the qualifying shoppers will compete to grab one of the three holiday slots.

"Now that we know the challengers for all three trivia showdowns, let’s all brace ourselves for thrilling encounters with our participant shoppers and see who get to win these enticing summer holiday prizes,” said Mr. Konadu.  

He said the final trivia games have been planned to be exceptionally recreational for all and each final event at all three malls would be moderated by Trigmatic, a celebrated Ghanaian musician and popular host on ‘Y’FM.  

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: Poly graduate wins Guinness land at Appolonia city Photos Poly graduate wins Guinness land at Appolonia city
Photos: Bisa Kdei becomes first celebrity to cover WatsUp Magazine Photos Bisa Kdei becomes first celebrity to cover WatsUp Magazine
Martial Arts: D-Nyce Productions' Mixed Martial Arts event scheduled for March 17 Martial Arts D-Nyce Productions' Mixed Martial Arts event scheduled for March 17
Crazy dance: Mad rush for TV Africa's 'Bumper to Bumper' audition Crazy dance Mad rush for TV Africa's 'Bumper to Bumper' audition
WatsUp TV: Magnom, Dee Moneey, Mayorkun, Sista Afia, others billed for Legon 66th Hall Week with WatsUp TV WatsUp TV Magnom, Dee Moneey, Mayorkun, Sista Afia, others billed for Legon 66th Hall Week with WatsUp TV
Photos: Vodafone marks international women’s week with ‘Connected She Can’ Photos Vodafone marks international women’s week with ‘Connected She Can’

Recommended Videos

Highlight: Djimba World Music Festival rocks Upper West Highlight Djimba World Music Festival rocks Upper West
Pulse Events: Performance At The BBW Affair Pulse Events Performance At The BBW Affair
Fashion: Highlights from the 1st edition of BBW Affair Fashion Highlights from the 1st edition of BBW Affair



Top Articles

1 Photos Poly graduate wins Guinness land at Appolonia citybullet
2 February 25 - March 3 Afrocentrix Pent Hall Week is here again and...bullet
3 Photos Bisa Kdei becomes first celebrity to cover WatsUp Magazinebullet
4 Pulse Events The #ManItUp edition of Accra Men’s Fashion Week 2017...bullet
5 Beauty Pageant Miss Malaika Ghana 2017 set for auditionsbullet
6 Chow Ghana First local food festival seeks to showcase the...bullet
7 Review Of ‘The Ladder’ A rib-cracking stage-play featuring...bullet
8 Pulse Events Pulse Ghana to organize first edition of...bullet
9 Photos ZK Teco Experience Centre opens at West Hills Mallbullet
10 Loyalty Promotion Accra’s leading malls launch...bullet

Related Articles

Photos Poly graduate wins Guinness land at Appolonia city
Photos Bisa Kdei becomes first celebrity to cover WatsUp Magazine
Martial Arts D-Nyce Productions' Mixed Martial Arts event scheduled for March 17
Crazy dance Mad rush for TV Africa's 'Bumper to Bumper' audition
WatsUp TV Magnom, Dee Moneey, Mayorkun, Sista Afia, others billed for Legon 66th Hall Week with WatsUp TV
Photos Vodafone marks international women’s week with ‘Connected She Can’
Photos ‘The Behind My Smiles Project’ officially launched
ATWAG Arts and Tourism Writers Association of Ghana inaugurated, new executive sworn in
#APieceOfGhana Guinness gives Ghanaians chance to win piece of Ghana
February 25 - March 3 Afrocentrix Pent Hall Week is here again and it's bigger this time

Top Videos

1 Highlight Djimba World Music Festival rocks Upper Westbullet
2 Pulse Events Lil Win's Performance At The S-Concert - Pulse Eventsbullet
3 Pulse Events Performance At The BBW Affairbullet
4 Fashion Highlights from the 1st edition of BBW Affairbullet
5 Pulse Events Serious 'twerk' performances at the S-concert -...bullet
6 VIDEO Sarkodie's sterling performance at One Africa Music Festbullet

Events

‘The Behind My Smiles Project’ officially launched
Photos ‘The Behind My Smiles Project’ officially launched
Arts and Tourism Writers Association of Ghana inaugurated, new executive sworn in
ATWAG Arts and Tourism Writers Association of Ghana inaugurated, new executive sworn in
Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu.
#APieceOfGhana Guinness gives Ghanaians chance to win piece of Ghana
Review of ‘Love Is Politics’ 2 Idiots flip the scripts with Val’s Day thriller