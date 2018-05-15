Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Apostle Josiah Aubin Jr. launches books


Apostle Josiah Aubin Jr. launches books

The book teaches in a more practical and unique way how to deal with the adversities of life. It highlights the limitations of man and relevant principles that can evoke the power of God.

Apostle Josiah Aubin Jr. of the Power Victory Chapel has successfully launched two latest books, titled ‘Keep the fire burning’ and ‘It is well’.

The launch was held on Saturday, May 12, 2018, following a colourful ceremony at the Grace Temple branch of Power Victory Chapel in Accra.

Trials and sorrows are part of life’s journey but how you approach them is everything. It may sound too simply, but true. In that season of pain, sweet words of comfort help lessen the burden and makes your yolk light. But even better is the confession of conviction, just like that of the Shunamite woman whom bible scholars point to as a great woman of faith. That story forms the basis of the latest Christian literature ‘It is well’.

The book teaches in a more practical and unique way how to deal with the adversities of life. It highlights the limitations of man and relevant principles that can evoke the power of God for supernatural breakthroughs.

The second book, ‘Keep the fire burning’ teaches how to maintain a burning spiritual fire as a Christian. It admonishes modern believers on how not to become victims of spiritual coldness by exposing them to some secrets.  

Speaking at the launch of the two books, the author, Apostle Josiah Aubin Jnr urged Christians to be steadfast.

According to him, “whatever you are going through will not kill you…God’s got you”.

The Author

Josiah Aubin Jnr is a pastor, conference speaker, financial analyst and entrepreneur. He pastors the Grace Temple branch of Power Victory Chapel; doubles as the general secretary of the church and exercises zonal headship over four branches. 
He is gifted with an apostolic prophetic ministry characterised by awe evoking prophetic atmospheres coupled with intensive prayer and intercession. A seasoned and anointed minister of the gospel with deep insight God’s word.

In January 2017, Josiah gave up a promising banking career to pursue fulltime ministry in total obedience and submission to the will of God. His passion is to see people empowered to live life to their full potential. 
Apostle Josiah Aubin Jnr is married to lady Mrs. Rita Aubin and has a beautiful daughter.  

