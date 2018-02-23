Chris Pratt Wrestled with the UFC's Randy Couture

news

Couture actually coached Pratt when he was just 17 at an Oregon State wrestling camp

Chris Pratt is no stranger to the wrestling ring. In high school, the actor and Men's Health cover guy was a competitive wrestler, but his most recent opponent is the real deal. On Tuesday, Pratt posted a quick clip from one of his last training sessions, where he grapples with none other than Randy Couture himself. And it turns out, this isn't the first time they've brawled.

"A couple weeks ago I had the great privilege of training with UFC Hall of Famer Randy “the Natural” Couture Unbreakable in Hollywood," Pratt wrote in an Instagram post. "Luckily he took it very easy on me."

It doesn't look like either star is going particularly hard, but they sure look like they're having fun. Which makes sense, because the friendly tangle was a reunion for both of them. Turns out, Couture actually coached Pratt decades ago, when the movie star was just 17, at an Oregon State wrestling camp. Couture led a series of drills on greco-roman throws, and then invited Pratt onto stage to demonstrate.

"A few years later I was one of millions watching on TV as Randy entered The Octagon for the first time and dominated, eventually winning and defending the heavyweight title for years," Pratt wrote. "He is a Pacific Northwest native and all around great dude."

Pratt has made an incredible transformation over the past five years from the doughy Andy on Parks and Recreation to one of America's most ripped action stars, and he credits wrestling for his drive in the gym and on screen today.

"Gotta love the wrestlers mentality and work ethic. It’s a great sport which helped keep me out of trouble when I was younger and taught me to grind," Pratt wrote. "I’ve always said it, wrestling made me who I am today. I dedicated years of my life to grappling. I still love it."

Want to get into fighting shape yourself? Here's a 12-move MMA workout that'll leave you drenched.