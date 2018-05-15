Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Citi FM honours mothers at ‘Mama’s Day of Honour’ 2018


Citi FM honours mothers at 'Mama's Day of Honour' 2018

The programme which was held at the Labadi Beach Hotel was to celebrate mothers for their unflinching love and care for the children.

  • Published:
Citi FM honours mothers at ‘Mama’s Day of Honour’ 2018 play

Citi FM honours mothers at ‘Mama’s Day of Honour’ 2018
‘Mama’s Day of Honour’ is an annual programme organised by Citi FM to celebrate mothers on Mothers’ Day.

The programme which was held at the Labadi Beach Hotel was to celebrate mothers for their unflinching love and care for the children.

The mothers together with their families and friends enjoyed quality music, food and other forms of entertainment whilst winning prizes. The Dromo Naa band and a new sensation, Nene Narh took turns to thrill patrons.

Citi FM honours mothers at 'Mama's Day of Honour' 2018

 

Masters of Ceremony for the programme were Kojo Agyemang and AJ Sarpong of Citi TV and Citi FM, steered activities of the night beautifully. Patrons were given the opportunity to speak about their mothers and all that makes them unique and special; a real emotional and sentimental moment for many. Mothers were engaged through various activities like riddles, karaoke, and an expression of love by their children on the night.

The former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Nana Oye Lithur, received the 2018 Mother of the Year award at Citi FM’s ‘Mama’s Day of Honour.’

Citi FM honours mothers at 'Mama's Day of Honour' 2018

 

Presenting the award to Nana Oye, the Director of News Programming at Citi FM, Bernard Avle said the winner was a human rights activist and a mother who through her regular job has imparted on her children and society at large.

In her speech, Nana expressed her appreciation to Citi FM for honouring her as a natural mother and nurturing mother. She admonished mothers to work harder to be able to stand out in all their endeavours.

Citi FM honours mothers at 'Mama's Day of Honour' 2018

 

“You have to do twice as much as a man would do to do to get to where you want to get to and if you want to climb higher then you have to do three times as much as man would do, and if you want to be a leader and you want to be president than you have to do four times as much as a man would,” she said.

“You would need to do much more to be able to be respected and to be seen for what you really stand for,” Nana added.

 ‘Mama’s Day of Honour’ was sponsored by Nallem Clothing, Orca Décor, Amarula and Labadi Beach Hotel.

Many people cannot wait for an opportunity to have this amazing platform to honour their mothers next year.

