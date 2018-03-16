D-Nyce Productions' Mixed Martial Arts event scheduled for March 17

There are going to be various Mixed Martial Arts activities held in Ghana this year, starting from Saturday, March 17, 2018, inside Nordsee Beach Resort
Undoubtedly, most people in Ghana and the rest of Africa that have been doing these type of sports have not been given a proper stage or platform to showcase their skills
Organizers of this event, D-Nyce (CEO of AFC) and D-Nyce Promotions intend to bring good change to the sport of MMA in Ghana and the rest of Africa.
The event starts at 7pm, and is free for everyone.
African Fighting Championship, (AFC) promises to take the event to other parts of the country after its official launch and exhibition in Nordsee Beach
Other places include Kwahu, on 31st March 2018, and back to Accra on April 7th.