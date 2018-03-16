D-Nyce Productions' Mixed Martial Arts event scheduled for March 17

news

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) has been a worldwide sport for many years and it’s currently in Ghana to give chance to individuals with Martial Arts skills project their talent to the world.

Undoubtedly, most people in Ghana and the rest of Africa that have been doing these type of sports have not been given a proper stage or platform to showcase their skills

Organizers of this event, D-Nyce (CEO of AFC) and D-Nyce Promotions intend to bring good change to the sport of MMA in Ghana and the rest of Africa.

There are going to be various Mixed Martial Arts activities held in Ghana this year, starting from Saturday, March 17, 2018, inside Nordsee Beach Resort.

There will be the presence of some top personalities from Sunset Productions, Richard Yeboah (former Asante Kotoko player), Jonathan Akrong (radio and media specialist), among others

The event starts at 7pm, and is free for everyone.

African Fighting Championship, (AFC) promises to take the event to other parts of the country after its official launch and exhibition in Nordsee Beach

Other places include Kwahu, on 31st March 2018, and back to Accra on April 7th.