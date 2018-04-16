Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Donewell Insurance, Happy FM stock National Blood Bank


Over 100 units of blood was collected to boost the stock of blood at the National Blood Bank.

The 2018 edition of Happy 98.9 FM’s annual blood donation exercise was partnered by Donewell Insurance as part of their 25 Anniversary celebrations and Corporate Social Responsibility.

The blood donation exercise which took place at the Osu Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Accra on Saturday April 14, saw a host of Donewell Insurance Company Limited and Happy FM staff together with the general public donating blood to stock the National Blood Bank.

Speaking at the Blood Donation Exercise, Timothy Karikari, a Director at Global Media Alliance Broadcast Company (GMABC) stated that the issue of shortage of blood at the hospitals is a great concern to Happy FM and hence the partnership with Donewell Insurance Company Limited to beef up the stock at the blood bank.

“We at GMABC, having trust and confidence in the Donewell brand, decided to partner them in this year’s edition. Shortage of blood at our hospitals has been an issue of great concern to this country. Blood is essential for life and the wellbeing of Ghana’s human resource is critical for the success of this country. We believe that by doing this, we are contributing our quota to the health and development of this nation,” Mr Karikari disclosed.

He said that blood cannot be manufactured and therefore essential for people to donate to help save a life.

Blood cannot be manufactured or created and so by donating blood, you are saving someone’s life, a company’s life and a nation’s future.  Even one unit of blood is important,” he noted.

Jennifer Bebli, Head of Marketing and Business Development at Donewell Insurance Company Limited disclosed that the objective of the blood donation exercise was to give back to society and also to help save lives.

“It has been all over the news that the blood bank has always had a shortage in terms of blood so we decided that as part of our way of giving back and saving lives, we organized this exercise. Donewell Insurance is 25 years and as part of our support to Ghanaians and the community in which we carry out our business, this blood donation exercise is one of the many CSR activities lined up for the year. Since our head office is in Osu, we thought it right to undertake this CSR activity in the community in which we have stayed in these 25years and also to support the blood bank by donating blood,” she noted.

The blood donation exercise lasted for about 8 hours from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.  There were other activities such as free medical screening and health checks for participants by qualified medical professionals.

