Evita Joseph tops 2018 Ghana Make-Up Awards nominees list


Evita Joseph Make-up artist tops 2018 Ghana Make-Up Awards nominees list

Evita Joseph led the nominations with four categories for the industrial award in make-up retailer of the year, Ghanaian owned brand of the year, make-up product of the year and make-up blog of the year categories.

Organisers of the most prestigious Ghana Make-Up Awards on Wednesday released nominations for 2018 edition of the award ceremony scheduled to take place on April 28.

Among stakeholders who have picked nominations are some celebrated Ghanaian entertainment figures such as Nana Ama McBrown, Zynnell Zuh, Selly Galley and TV & radio personality Berla Mundi. They have been nominated for most glamorous celebrity of the award category.

In general, make-up brand, Evita Joseph, led the nominations with four categories for the industrial award in make-up retailer of the year, Ghanaian owned brand of the year, make-up product of the year and make-up blog of the year categories.

Valerie Lawson, with the brand name, Mzl4wson, had the highest with three nominations for the individual category of the award. She has been nominated in make-up artist of the year, best bridal make-up artist and marketing campaign of the year categories.

Valerie is competing with other influential make-up brands like Nancy Chinalurum Ogbonna (Nancyblaq), Sandra Don Arthur (alexandrinamakeup) and Marfoa Acheampong (touchmakeupartistry), who were equally nominated for 2018 make-up artist of the year category.

play 2018 Ghana Make-Up Awards

READ MORE: World accclaimed magician to stun audience at 2018 MMC Live

Other artists such as Nathaniel Amewugah, Daniella Attipoe, Marfoa Acheampong and Maria Musah also got nominated for best special effect make-up artist of the year category. Also on the nomination list are Woena Attipoe (woenamakeupartistry), Augustine Osei (barimah_makeup_artistry), Abigail Amegatcher (shine_and_shadows) and Christabel Jones (cjzmakeover), who are all up for best celebrity make-up artist of the year award category.

The 2018 Ghana Make-Up Award is being organised by Make-Up Ghana, and it is aimed at honouring and promoting excellence in the Ghana’s make-up artistry industry, as well as uniting stakeholders. The main award ceremony will take place on April 28 at Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel in Accra.

Below is the full list of nominees:

CATEGORIES                                                                             Social Media Handle

MAKEUP ARTIST OF THE YEAR                                                   

Valerie Lawson                                                                 mzl4wson                                           

Nancy Chinalurum Ogbonna                                       nancyblaq                                          

Sandra Don-Arthur                                                                          alexandrinamakeup                                       

Marfoa Acheampong                                                               touchmakeupartistry                                          

                                                               

                                                               

BEST SPECIAL EFFECT MAKEUP ARTIST                                                  

Nathaniel Amewugah                                                                     kruz_k                                

Daniella Attipoe                                                                                 nellaeffects                                      

Marfoa Acheampong                                                                        touchmakeupartistry                                 

Maria Musah                                                                                          Marusah01                                   

                                                               

                                                               

BEST EDITORIAL MAKEUP ARTIST                                                             

Linda Mensah                                                                                   blackcherrygh                                    

Asare Prince Owusu                                                                        thereal_asareprince                                     

Debbie Beeko                                                                                  debbs_bjuku                                    

Sandar Don-Arthur                                                                            alexandrinamakeup                                     

                                                               

                                                               

BEST BRIDAL MAKEUP ARTIST                                                   

Valerie Lawson                                                                                 mzl4wson                                           

Portia Gyeni-Boateng                                                                                    cutiebridal_gh                                  

Antoinette Baffoe                                                                                 beautiquegh_mua                                   

Jennifer Ayipey                                                                                                       abar_official                                               

                                                               

BEST CELEBRITY MAKEUP ARTIST                                                             

Woena Attipoe                                                                                           woenamakeupartistry                                        

Augustine Osei                                                                                 barimah_makeup_artistry                                          

Abigail Amegatcher                                                                                  shine_and_shadows                                            

Christabel Jones                                                                                              cjzmakeover                                      

                                                               

                                                               

                                                               

MOST PROMISING MAKEUP ARTIST                                                       

Hamida Saafu                                                                                               shadesandbrushes                                              

Abigail Owusu Ansah                                                                                      facevillebeauty                                

Martina Asante                                                                                                 facemechanicgh                                              

Mina Lawani                                                                                               minalyntouch                                           

                                                               

                                                               

                                                               

                                                               

                                                               

MAKEUP RETAILER OF THE YEAR                                                              

Belleza Boxe                                                                                                   bellezaboxe                                         

Evita Joseph                                                                                                       evita_joseph                                    

Glam Avenue                                                                                    glam_avenue_makeupshop                                      

Rozay International Limited                                                         xoxorozay                                          

                                                               

                               

 

 

 

                               

MAKEUP SCHOOL OF THE YEAR                                                

Abrantie College of Cosmetology                                                           abrantiecollege                                  

2nd Image Hair and Beauty                                                                     2ndimage_int                                        

Salon Services Hair and Beauty Academy                                                           salonservices                                       

Nouvelle Beauty College                                                                                       nouvellebeautyacademy                                    

                                                               

                                                               

GHANAIAN OWNED BRAND OF THE YEAR                                                            

Black Secret                                                                                                  blacksecretmakeup                                             

Colorbox Cosmetics                                                                                        colorboxcosmetics                                         

Evita Joseph                                                                                                 evita_joseph                                          

So Aesthetic                                                                                                      soaesthetics                                       

                                                               

                                                               

                                                               

                                                               

MAKEUP PRODUCT OF THE YEAR                                                             

Evita Joseph                                                                                                          evita_joseph                                 

Black Secret                                                                                                      blacksecretmakeup                                         

Maybelline New York                                                                                      nowthisismakeup                                          

So Aesthetics                                                                                                           soaesthetics                                

               

 

 

                                               

                                                               

                                                               

SKINCARE PRODUCT OF THE YEAR                                                           

Urban Serenity                                                                                                 urbanserenitygh                                             

RandR Luxury                                                                                        randrluxury                                   

Safari Cosmetics                                                                               safaribysk                                           

Shey by Menaye                                                                                    shey_by_menaye                                    

                                                               

                                                               

MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR                                                  

Valerie Lawson                                                                                            CVL Beauty                                             

Maybelline New York                                                                                   nowthisismakeup                                             

Glams Makeup                                                                                                 glamsmakeupghana                                      

Omolewa Cosmetics                                                                                    omolewa_cosmetics                                        

                                                               

                                                               

BRAND OF THE YEAR                                                      

Black Secret Ghana                                                                                  blacksecretmakeup                                              

Maybelline New York                                                                                nowthisismakeup                                

Glams Makeup                                                                                                 glamsmakeupghana                                      

                                                               

                                                               

MAKEUP BLOG OF THE YEAR                                                      

Evita Joseph                                                                                            evita_joseph                               

Koteikai Ashie Kotei                                                                                akaikotei                                     

Jessica Owusu-Ansah                                                                                jesiscah                                    

                               

 

 

                               

                                                               

MAKEUP VLOG OF THE YEAR                                                     

Jessica Owusu-Ansah                                                                           jesiscah                                         

Akai Kotei                                                                                               akaikotei                                          

Goldie  Bawuah                                                                                          goldieb_elan                                           

                                                               

                                                               

MOST GLAMOROUS CELEBRITY                                                

Zynnell Zuh                                                                                                         zynnellzuh                                         

Nana Ama Mcbrown                                                                                      iamamamcbrown                                            

Selorm Galley Fiawo                                                                                          sellygally                                          

Berla Mundi                                                                                                     berlamundi                                          

                                                               

                                                               

EXCELLENCE IN MAKEUP PHOTOGRAPHY                                                             

Joseph Amoateng                                                                                           phloshop                                            

Joshua Sisly                                                                                                      joshsisly                                

Duke Quarshie                                                                                              Focusghphotography                                        

Gilbert Asante                                                                                                 laceupmedia                                       

                                                               

                                                               

                                                               

                                                               

EXCELLENCE IN HAIR STYLING                                                    

Taiwo Adbayo                                                                                                    Kushbytaylar                                    

Phab Hair & Makeup                                                                                      phab_hairnmakeup                                       

Bessy Ben- George                                                                                       @revupsalongh                                 

Kudiratu Aziz                                                                                                      kusiztyl                                

