Evita Joseph tops 2018 Ghana Make-Up Awards nominees list

Organisers of the most prestigious Ghana Make-Up Awards on Wednesday released nominations for 2018 edition of the award ceremony scheduled to take place on April 28.

Among stakeholders who have picked nominations are some celebrated Ghanaian entertainment figures such as Nana Ama McBrown, Zynnell Zuh, Selly Galley and TV & radio personality Berla Mundi. They have been nominated for most glamorous celebrity of the award category.

In general, make-up brand, Evita Joseph, led the nominations with four categories for the industrial award in make-up retailer of the year, Ghanaian owned brand of the year, make-up product of the year and make-up blog of the year categories.

Valerie Lawson, with the brand name, Mzl4wson, had the highest with three nominations for the individual category of the award. She has been nominated in make-up artist of the year, best bridal make-up artist and marketing campaign of the year categories.

Valerie is competing with other influential make-up brands like Nancy Chinalurum Ogbonna (Nancyblaq), Sandra Don Arthur (alexandrinamakeup) and Marfoa Acheampong (touchmakeupartistry), who were equally nominated for 2018 make-up artist of the year category.

Other artists such as Nathaniel Amewugah, Daniella Attipoe, Marfoa Acheampong and Maria Musah also got nominated for best special effect make-up artist of the year category. Also on the nomination list are Woena Attipoe (woenamakeupartistry), Augustine Osei (barimah_makeup_artistry), Abigail Amegatcher (shine_and_shadows) and Christabel Jones (cjzmakeover), who are all up for best celebrity make-up artist of the year award category.

The 2018 Ghana Make-Up Award is being organised by Make-Up Ghana, and it is aimed at honouring and promoting excellence in the Ghana’s make-up artistry industry, as well as uniting stakeholders. The main award ceremony will take place on April 28 at Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel in Accra.

Below is the full list of nominees:

CATEGORIES Social Media Handle

MAKEUP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Valerie Lawson mzl4wson

Nancy Chinalurum Ogbonna nancyblaq

Sandra Don-Arthur alexandrinamakeup

Marfoa Acheampong touchmakeupartistry

BEST SPECIAL EFFECT MAKEUP ARTIST

Nathaniel Amewugah kruz_k

Daniella Attipoe nellaeffects

Marfoa Acheampong touchmakeupartistry

Maria Musah Marusah01

BEST EDITORIAL MAKEUP ARTIST

Linda Mensah blackcherrygh

Asare Prince Owusu thereal_asareprince

Debbie Beeko debbs_bjuku

Sandar Don-Arthur alexandrinamakeup

BEST BRIDAL MAKEUP ARTIST

Valerie Lawson mzl4wson

Portia Gyeni-Boateng cutiebridal_gh

Antoinette Baffoe beautiquegh_mua

Jennifer Ayipey abar_official

BEST CELEBRITY MAKEUP ARTIST

Woena Attipoe woenamakeupartistry

Augustine Osei barimah_makeup_artistry

Abigail Amegatcher shine_and_shadows

Christabel Jones cjzmakeover

MOST PROMISING MAKEUP ARTIST

Hamida Saafu shadesandbrushes

Abigail Owusu Ansah facevillebeauty

Martina Asante facemechanicgh

Mina Lawani minalyntouch

MAKEUP RETAILER OF THE YEAR

Belleza Boxe bellezaboxe

Evita Joseph evita_joseph

Glam Avenue glam_avenue_makeupshop

Rozay International Limited xoxorozay

MAKEUP SCHOOL OF THE YEAR

Abrantie College of Cosmetology abrantiecollege

2nd Image Hair and Beauty 2ndimage_int

Salon Services Hair and Beauty Academy salonservices

Nouvelle Beauty College nouvellebeautyacademy

GHANAIAN OWNED BRAND OF THE YEAR

Black Secret blacksecretmakeup

Colorbox Cosmetics colorboxcosmetics

Evita Joseph evita_joseph

So Aesthetic soaesthetics

MAKEUP PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

Evita Joseph evita_joseph

Black Secret blacksecretmakeup

Maybelline New York nowthisismakeup

So Aesthetics soaesthetics

SKINCARE PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

Urban Serenity urbanserenitygh

RandR Luxury randrluxury

Safari Cosmetics safaribysk

Shey by Menaye shey_by_menaye

MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR

Valerie Lawson CVL Beauty

Maybelline New York nowthisismakeup

Glams Makeup glamsmakeupghana

Omolewa Cosmetics omolewa_cosmetics

BRAND OF THE YEAR

Black Secret Ghana blacksecretmakeup

Maybelline New York nowthisismakeup

Glams Makeup glamsmakeupghana

MAKEUP BLOG OF THE YEAR

Evita Joseph evita_joseph

Koteikai Ashie Kotei akaikotei

Jessica Owusu-Ansah jesiscah

MAKEUP VLOG OF THE YEAR

Jessica Owusu-Ansah jesiscah

Akai Kotei akaikotei

Goldie Bawuah goldieb_elan

MOST GLAMOROUS CELEBRITY

Zynnell Zuh zynnellzuh

Nana Ama Mcbrown iamamamcbrown

Selorm Galley Fiawo sellygally

Berla Mundi berlamundi

EXCELLENCE IN MAKEUP PHOTOGRAPHY

Joseph Amoateng phloshop

Joshua Sisly joshsisly

Duke Quarshie Focusghphotography

Gilbert Asante laceupmedia

EXCELLENCE IN HAIR STYLING

Taiwo Adbayo Kushbytaylar

Phab Hair & Makeup phab_hairnmakeup

Bessy Ben- George @revupsalongh

Kudiratu Aziz kusiztyl