Evita Joseph tops 2018 Ghana Make-Up Awards nominees list

Evita Joseph led the nominations with four categories for the industrial award in make-up retailer of the year, Ghanaian owned brand of the year, make-up product of the year and make-up blog of the year categories.
Among stakeholders who have picked nominations are some celebrated Ghanaian entertainment figures such as Nana Ama McBrown, Zynnell Zuh, Selly Galley and TV & radio personality Berla Mundi. They have been nominated for most glamorous celebrity of the award category.
Valerie Lawson, with the brand name, Mzl4wson, had the highest with three nominations for the individual category of the award. She has been nominated in make-up artist of the year, best bridal make-up artist and marketing campaign of the year categories.
Valerie is competing with other influential make-up brands like Nancy Chinalurum Ogbonna (Nancyblaq), Sandra Don Arthur (alexandrinamakeup) and Marfoa Acheampong (touchmakeupartistry), who were equally nominated for 2018 make-up artist of the year category.
The 2018 Ghana Make-Up Award is being organised by Make-Up Ghana, and it is aimed at honouring and promoting excellence in the Ghana’s make-up artistry industry, as well as uniting stakeholders. The main award ceremony will take place on April 28 at Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel in Accra.
Below is the full list of nominees:
CATEGORIES Social Media Handle
MAKEUP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Valerie Lawson mzl4wson
Nancy Chinalurum Ogbonna nancyblaq
Sandra Don-Arthur alexandrinamakeup
Marfoa Acheampong touchmakeupartistry
BEST SPECIAL EFFECT MAKEUP ARTIST
Nathaniel Amewugah kruz_k
Daniella Attipoe nellaeffects
Marfoa Acheampong touchmakeupartistry
Maria Musah Marusah01
BEST EDITORIAL MAKEUP ARTIST
Linda Mensah blackcherrygh
Asare Prince Owusu thereal_asareprince
Debbie Beeko debbs_bjuku
Sandar Don-Arthur alexandrinamakeup
BEST BRIDAL MAKEUP ARTIST
Valerie Lawson mzl4wson
Portia Gyeni-Boateng cutiebridal_gh
Antoinette Baffoe beautiquegh_mua
Jennifer Ayipey abar_official
BEST CELEBRITY MAKEUP ARTIST
Woena Attipoe woenamakeupartistry
Augustine Osei barimah_makeup_artistry
Abigail Amegatcher shine_and_shadows
Christabel Jones cjzmakeover
MOST PROMISING MAKEUP ARTIST
Hamida Saafu shadesandbrushes
Abigail Owusu Ansah facevillebeauty
Martina Asante facemechanicgh
Mina Lawani minalyntouch
MAKEUP RETAILER OF THE YEAR
Belleza Boxe bellezaboxe
Evita Joseph evita_joseph
Glam Avenue glam_avenue_makeupshop
Rozay International Limited xoxorozay
MAKEUP SCHOOL OF THE YEAR
Abrantie College of Cosmetology abrantiecollege
2nd Image Hair and Beauty 2ndimage_int
Salon Services Hair and Beauty Academy salonservices
Nouvelle Beauty College nouvellebeautyacademy
GHANAIAN OWNED BRAND OF THE YEAR
Black Secret blacksecretmakeup
Colorbox Cosmetics colorboxcosmetics
Evita Joseph evita_joseph
So Aesthetic soaesthetics
MAKEUP PRODUCT OF THE YEAR
Evita Joseph evita_joseph
Black Secret blacksecretmakeup
Maybelline New York nowthisismakeup
So Aesthetics soaesthetics
SKINCARE PRODUCT OF THE YEAR
Urban Serenity urbanserenitygh
RandR Luxury randrluxury
Safari Cosmetics safaribysk
Shey by Menaye shey_by_menaye
MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR
Valerie Lawson CVL Beauty
Maybelline New York nowthisismakeup
Glams Makeup glamsmakeupghana
Omolewa Cosmetics omolewa_cosmetics
BRAND OF THE YEAR
Black Secret Ghana blacksecretmakeup
Maybelline New York nowthisismakeup
Glams Makeup glamsmakeupghana
MAKEUP BLOG OF THE YEAR
Evita Joseph evita_joseph
Koteikai Ashie Kotei akaikotei
Jessica Owusu-Ansah jesiscah
MAKEUP VLOG OF THE YEAR
Jessica Owusu-Ansah jesiscah
Akai Kotei akaikotei
Goldie Bawuah goldieb_elan
MOST GLAMOROUS CELEBRITY
Zynnell Zuh zynnellzuh
Nana Ama Mcbrown iamamamcbrown
Selorm Galley Fiawo sellygally
Berla Mundi berlamundi
EXCELLENCE IN MAKEUP PHOTOGRAPHY
Joseph Amoateng phloshop
Joshua Sisly joshsisly
Duke Quarshie Focusghphotography
Gilbert Asante laceupmedia
EXCELLENCE IN HAIR STYLING
Taiwo Adbayo Kushbytaylar
Phab Hair & Makeup phab_hairnmakeup
Bessy Ben- George @revupsalongh
Kudiratu Aziz kusiztyl