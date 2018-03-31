Lekzy Decomic to host 2018 'Easter Comedy Show'

news

Prince of Ghana comedy, Lekzy Decomic is set to host the 5th edition of the much-awaited comedy event dubbed “Easter Comedy Show” on Saturday, 31st March 2018 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC)



The ‘Laughline" host is undoubtedly one of the go-to MCs in the country, having taken control of a plethora of high-profile events over the years.



Lekzy Decomic promises patrons of this years event nothing but the best of rib cracking jokes back to back.



The Easter comedy comes with a host of female artistes namely Nana Yaa, Adina, Aramide etc who will set the stage on fire with amazing performances.



A list of Comedians billed for the event includes, ID James Brown, Salvador, Lekzy, Okey Bakassi, Gandoki, Josh2Funny amongst others.



The Easter Comedy Show seeks to promote Africa finest comedians.



2017 Easter Comedy Show



Lekzy took a page from the former president of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama’s book to treat fans to an evidence-based comedy show inviting a few people to the stage in his funny display.



The Easter Comedy Show sandwiched a great musical mash-up display between Lekzy De Comik and Ghana’s Queen of Comedy Heiress Jacinta’s performances.