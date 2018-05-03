Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Lokhanda empowers female students of University of Ghana


Self-defense Lokhanda empowers female students of University of Ghana to combat campus sexual assault

Self-defense organisation, Lokhanda, has empowered about 60 female students of University of Ghana to combat campus sexual assault.

  • Published:
Lokhanda empowers female students of University of Ghana to combat campus sexual assault play

Lokhanda empowers female students of University of Ghana to combat campus sexual assault
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

To others, women empowerment is only providing women the opportunity to be economically and financially independent. But to Lokhanda, in addition to the above, empowering women includes equipping them with quick and effective safety awareness and self-defense skills.

As part of this year's Women’s Health Fair, the Department of Theatre Arts-University of Ghana supported by the Global Arts and Development Centre (GADEC) on the 21 April, 2018 partnered Lokhanda, one of Africa’s leading self-defense organization to empower women students end campus sexual assault. The Women’s Health Fair is a development communications event dedicated to women’s right and sexual reproductive health in Ghana.

play Lokhanda empowers female students of University of Ghana to combat campus sexual assault

 

Experts from Lokhanda lead by Mr Lord Kwadjo Andoh at the E.T.S Drama studio initially took participants through rigorous functional exercises to help increase their strength, endurance, burn calories and also enhance their cardiovascular health and physical performance. The Lokhanda team present included Maclean Eli “fitness Instructor” and Sani Mahama an “Executive member.

Immediately after, the self-defense training workshop taught young girls’ day-to-day safety awareness and simple quick physical self-defense skills if necessary to fight off attackers to minimize their chances of being victims to sexual assault in or outside campus.

The training saw about 60 women participants go through real life scenario training to avoid, prevent or survive against sexual assault using their voice to yell, speak out and bodies to set and enforce their physical safety boundaries. Also about 10 male students learnt about healthy sexual relationships, consent and positive peer influence.

play Lokhanda empowers female students of University of Ghana to combat campus sexual assault

 

The students were encouraged to be confident and also responsible for their own safety while they end habits that could endanger their safety such as walking with head phones, texting while walking or driving and also not walking in groups at night or after dawn studies and many more.

A large number of girls OdarteyGh spoke with at the end of the training expressed that the “Lokhanda Women Self-defense program is a life saver and has had a real-life impact in their lives especially helping them believe in themselves and building confidence to protect themselves in a fun and positive way while increasing their sense of personal power”.

play Lokhanda empowers female students of University of Ghana to combat campus sexual assault

 

According to the Founder and Executive Director of Lokhanda, Mr Andoh stated that girls who get sexually assaulted are no more a statistics but they live amongst us and are only seen but never heard, so they live in fear and stigma with little or no hopes for their safety or right as women.

play Lokhanda empowers female students of University of Ghana to combat campus sexual assault

 

Therefore he calls on Government and other stakeholders to support their little efforts as a non-governmental organization to help empower more girls and women especially the underprivileged through their awareness campaign and workshops to curb sexual assault and other gender based violence in the country, Ghana.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Holiday Retrospect: Photos from the Hype Deals May Day Clearance Sale Holiday Retrospect Photos from the Hype Deals May Day Clearance Sale
Holiday Discount: Hype Deals May Day Clearance Sale Holiday Discount Hype Deals May Day Clearance Sale
Nana Appiah Mensah: Zylofon CEO wins 'Best Business Executive of the Year' award Nana Appiah Mensah Zylofon CEO wins 'Best Business Executive of the Year' award
Pulse Events: ‘Colours, Colours’ play to light up Accra on Mothers’ Day Pulse Events ‘Colours, Colours’ play to light up Accra on Mothers’ Day
Digital Community: RADP present at the launch of DigiClan in Ghana Digital Community RADP present at the launch of DigiClan in Ghana
Photos: Zylofon Media, Stakeholders get together at maiden 'Zylofon Music Industry Party' Photos Zylofon Media, Stakeholders get together at maiden 'Zylofon Music Industry Party'

Recommended Videos

Video: Here is how Ghanaians celebrated Easter 2018 Video Here is how Ghanaians celebrated Easter 2018
Highlight: Djimba World Music Festival rocks Upper West Highlight Djimba World Music Festival rocks Upper West
Pulse Events: Performance At The BBW Affair Pulse Events Performance At The BBW Affair



Top Articles

1 Holiday Retrospect Photos from the Hype Deals May Day Clearance Salebullet
2 Holiday Discount Hype Deals May Day Clearance Salebullet
3 Nana Appiah Mensah Zylofon CEO wins 'Best Business Executive of the...bullet
4 Digital Community RADP present at the launch of DigiClan in Ghanabullet
5 Pulse Events ‘Colours, Colours’ play to light up Accra on...bullet
6 Photos Nana Appiah Mensah kicks off NAM Mission nationwide tourbullet
7 Talent Hub SAKORAH! The door to make your dreams noticedbullet
8 Bumper To Bumper Terry Bright Fosu, Adjetey Sowah, others...bullet
9 Photos Donewell Insurance, Happy FM stock National Blood...bullet
10 Self-defense Lokhanda empowers female students of...bullet

Related Articles

Holiday Retrospect Photos from the Hype Deals May Day Clearance Sale
Holiday Discount Hype Deals May Day Clearance Sale
Nana Appiah Mensah Zylofon CEO wins 'Best Business Executive of the Year' award
Pulse Events ‘Colours, Colours’ play to light up Accra on Mothers’ Day
Digital Community RADP present at the launch of DigiClan in Ghana
Photos Zylofon Media, Stakeholders get together at maiden 'Zylofon Music Industry Party'
Photos Donewell Insurance, Happy FM stock National Blood Bank

Events

Evita Joseph
Evita Joseph Make-up artist tops 2018 Ghana Make-Up Awards nominees list
Larry Soffer
Larry Soffer World accclaimed magician to stun audience at 2018 MMC Live
Vodafone kick-starts 10th anniversary celebration with “PayDay”
Photo Vodafone kick-starts 10th anniversary celebration with “PayDay”
Here is how Ghanaians celebrated Easter 2018
WATCH Here is how Ghanaians celebrated Easter 2018