Mayorkun, KiDi, rock at WatsUp TV 66th Legon Hall Week Concert


Photos Mayorkun, KiDi, others thrill fans at WatsUp TV 66th Legon Hall Week Concert

The mega concert which took place at the University of Ghana campus saw headline act, Davido's record label mate and Afrobeat Artiste Mayorkun flying from Nigeria to deliver a sterling performance in awe of his fans in Legon.

  • Published:
Mayorkun, KiDi, others thrill fans at WatsUp TV 66th Legon Hall Week Concert play

Mayorkun, KiDi, others thrill fans at WatsUp TV 66th Legon Hall Week Concert
As the University of Ghana's Legon Hall came to a standstill, it was obvious history was being written as WatsUp TV, leading pan-African entertainment TV Show hosted a Concert to climax the 66th Hall Week Celebration of the Legon Hall in Accra.

The mega concert which took place at the University of Ghana campus saw headline act, Davido's record label mate and Afrobeat Artiste Mayorkun flying from Nigeria to deliver a sterling performance in awe of his fans in Legon.

Artistes performing at WatsUp TV 66th Legon Hall Week Concert

 

KiDi, an alumnus of the Legon Hall also made an appearance to surprise fans as he joined Mayorkun to perform their hit collaboration with "Odo" remix for the first ever time.

Artistes performing at WatsUp TV 66th Legon Hall Week Concert

 

Artistes who also performed include: Daddy Opanka, Keche, Gemini, Epixode, Obibini, Dope Nation, Feli Nuna,article wan, Dee Money, Ephraim, Black Avenue Muzik label squad, Danny Beatz and many more.

Artistes performing at WatsUp TV 66th Legon Hall Week Concert

 

DJs and emcees who also came to support include Jason El-A, DKB, DJ Xpliph, Merqury Quaye, Mr shark, Bra Qweku, DJ Toyor, DJ Sly, Berima Seanbills, El Baby, etc.

Artistes performing at WatsUp TV 66th Legon Hall Week Concert

 

The concert which took place on March 17, 2018, has also been rated by fans as one of the best hall weeks for 2018 so far.

Artistes performing at WatsUp TV 66th Legon Hall Week Concert

 

Other artistes who performed include Ohemaa Dadao, Kenzy, Dzidu, Longation, Kaytee, Kofi Mole, Berimah Boateng and Dope LRB .

The event which was hosted by WatsUp TV was supported by Rush Energy Drink, Indomie, SHOB Group, Davido HKN Music, Jack Daniels, GhOne TV, TV7, 369 Live, 3FM, TV3 and many more.

