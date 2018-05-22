Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Photos: Go On Energy Drink launched with drug abuse campaign


The launch was also coupled with a street activation and float with celebrities, Rudebwoy Ranking and Ohemaa Dadao in Ashaiman and Nima.

Twellium Industries, producers of Rush and Run Energy Drinks have launched another brand of energy drink named Go On Energy Drink.

According to management, the launch of the drink is to raise awareness among young people about drug abuse in regards to the recent surge in drug abuse in the country.

The drink which is now available on the market can be purchased at all leading shops across the country.

Twellium Industries is also known for its Verna Natural Mineral Water and their foundation which is supporting a lot of under privileged citizens in Ghana.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

