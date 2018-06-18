Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Events >

TV Africa holds maiden blood donation exercise


Photos TV Africa's maiden blood donation exercise receives hundreds of donations

Some celebrities that passed through were Niikki, Khadijat from the breakfast live show, Classy Judy of Odo confession fame, Sika, Shirley FRIMPONG MANSO, and a host of others.

  • Published:
TV Africa holds maiden blood donation exercise play

TV Africa holds maiden blood donation exercise
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

TV Africa's blood donation drive was a success as many trooped in to support the worthy curse last weekend. The event saw a lot of voluntary donors in attendance to support the station aid the Ghana national blood service with the blood supply in the country.

Speaking to TV Africa News, the donors expressed joy for participating in the exercise and the fact that it's an opportunity for them to help save lives whiles others also said they joined the donation as a sign of loyalty to TV Africa.

play TV Africa holds maiden blood donation exercise

 

It was not just about donating, patrons had the opportunity to check for their hemoglobin test, blood pressure, among others.

The donors also were thrilled with musical performances from some artists and were fully refreshed with products from cowbell, Ghandour and other partners.

Veronica Ofosuhemaa Owusu-Ansah, Head of Media and brands for TV Africa, disclosed that a blood donation is a charitable event TV Africa is embarking on as part of its corporate social responsibility to give back to society.

play TV Africa holds maiden blood donation exercise

 

She added that the exercise is also part of the company's positioning strategies.

Some celebrities that passed through were Niikki, Khadijat from the breakfast live show, Classy Judy of Odo confession fame, Sika, Shirley FRIMPONG MANSO, and a host of others. There was a network session for the donors, presenters, and stakeholders of TV Africa as well.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Happy birthday: Open Doors Churches International celebrate Rev. Peprah-Antwi at 60 Happy birthday Open Doors Churches International celebrate Rev. Peprah-Antwi at 60
Ghana Meets Niaja: Watch how a female fan of Wizkid fought bodyguards just to touch him Ghana Meets Niaja Watch how a female fan of Wizkid fought bodyguards just to touch him
2018 GMAA: Dumelo, McBrown and the full list of winners at 2018 Golden Movie Awards 2018 GMAA Dumelo, McBrown and the full list of winners at 2018 Golden Movie Awards
#CitiSL: Rex Omar, Adina, others for Citi TV’s ‘Saturday Live’ #CitiSL Rex Omar, Adina, others for Citi TV’s ‘Saturday Live’
AFRIMA 2018: AU unveils AFRIMA 2018 calendar in Accra AFRIMA 2018 AU unveils AFRIMA 2018 calendar in Accra
Photos: Go On Energy Drink hits Nima, Ashaiman streets with drug abuse campaign Photos Go On Energy Drink hits Nima, Ashaiman streets with drug abuse campaign

Recommended Videos

Pulse Events: Ghana Meets Naija LIVE with Pulse Ghana 2 Pulse Events Ghana Meets Naija LIVE with Pulse Ghana 2
Pulse Events: Ghana Meets Naija LIVE with Pulse Ghana 1 Pulse Events Ghana Meets Naija LIVE with Pulse Ghana 1
Pulse Events: Shatta Wale's explosive performance at Ghana Meets Naija Pulse Events Shatta Wale's explosive performance at Ghana Meets Naija



Top Articles

1 GMN Tickets for Ghana Meets Naija 2018 outbullet
2 Ghana Meets Niaja Watch how a female fan of Wizkid fought bodyguards...bullet
3 2018 GMAA Dumelo, McBrown and the full list of winners at 2018...bullet
4 FRA!ternityConcert FRA! to rock Accra with mega concert on Jan 20bullet
5 Happy birthday Open Doors Churches International celebrate Rev....bullet
6 WatsUp TV Magnom, Dee Moneey, Mayorkun, Sista Afia, others...bullet
7 Photo Ghana Beverage Awards 2017 launched with new categoriesbullet
8 WATCH Here is how Ghanaians celebrated Easter 2018bullet
9 Photos Go On Energy Drink hits Nima, Ashaiman streets...bullet
10 Evita Joseph Make-up artist tops 2018 Ghana Make-Up...bullet

Related Articles

Happy birthday Open Doors Churches International celebrate Rev. Peprah-Antwi at 60
Ghana Meets Niaja Watch how a female fan of Wizkid fought bodyguards just to touch him
2018 GMAA Dumelo, McBrown and the full list of winners at 2018 Golden Movie Awards
#CitiSL Rex Omar, Adina, others for Citi TV’s ‘Saturday Live’
AFRIMA 2018 AU unveils AFRIMA 2018 calendar in Accra
Photos Go On Energy Drink hits Nima, Ashaiman streets with drug abuse campaign
Out now! Tickets for Ghana Meets Naija hits physical stores
Pulse Fashion Photos from the Velma Gardens exquisite collections

Events

Tickets for Ghana Meets Naija hits physical stores
Out now! Tickets for Ghana Meets Naija hits physical stores
Pulse Fashion Photos from the Velma Gardens exquisite collections
Pascal Amanfo joins Pastor Amoateng for Next Level Conference
Pascal Amanfo Movie director joins Pastor Amoateng for Next Level Conference
Spreading a father's infectious love
Father's Day Spreading a father's infectious love