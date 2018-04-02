Review of “Englufed” – a movie that discusses irregular migration

news

In a week filled with so many activities as a result of the Easter celebrations, a night out to watch a movie was never going to be a bad idea.

And so when I received an email from Atumpam.comm inviting me to the premier of the movie “Engulfed”, it was the perfect excuse to step out.

Scripted by budding writer Kojo Owiredu Kissi, the movie “Engulfed” was shot as part of the film-themed event ‘Migration Dialogues’, which is geared towards creating a platform for discourse and to enlighten the youth on migration.

The premiere began in clolourful fashion at the Antique Lemonade Gallery at Airport Residential Area in Accra, with the audience being thrilled by a spoken word performance.

The movie itself talks about a young African woman called Lamle, a role played by Esi Amoah, who journeys to the Gulf region in search of greener pastures.

Enticed by many sweet stories of how money and riches are easy to come by in the Gulf regions, Lamle decides to travel to Egypt for a new life.

However, she soon found out that not all that glitters is gold when she began life in the North African country.

Lamle was apparently deceived by a fake travelling agent who had promised her a good life when she gets to Egypt.

However, those promises were never honoured and she eventually fell into the hands of a wicked home, where she was virtually treated like a slave.

The various scenes of the movie “Engulfed” highlight the plights of irregular travelers and the kind of poor treatments meted out to them.

Lamle’s story is the exact imitation of what many Africans are currently going through when they embark on irregular migrations to the Gulf countries.

Unfortunately, not many are fortunate enough to be able to return to tell their stories. In the case of Lamle, in this movie, she had to engineer her own escape after growing tired of the maltreatment from her masters.

She was constantly being physically abused, raped and tortured at the least chance, so she stole her passport and managed to elope.

The event was hosted and coordinated by the affable Dr. Akosua Darkwah, with a host of other distinguished dignitaries from the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) and the various Embassies also gracing the movie premier.

A question and answer session followed with audience being allowed the opportunity to dialogue on irregular migration and 21st century slavery.

The Assistant Superintendent Immigration (ASI) Richard Owusu was also present and he spoke on the desperation of Ghanaians to travel outside the country for greener pastures.

According to him, people must be wary of fake travelling agents who are only interested in exploiting unsuspecting victims and dumping them into slavery in other countries.

He cautioned against forging information and documents at the embassies, whiles advising that it is better to migrate using the legal means.

Mr. Owusu added that the GIS will collaborate with other stakeholders to make sure that the issue of illegal migration is curbed or, at least, reduced.

The event was climaxed by a word from one George Boateng – a man who once embarked on an irregular migration to Libya.

He narrated his painful ordeal all through his journey and how he was deceived to believe that he would be secured a job once he got to Tripoli.

However, on the contrary, he was rather confined for many months in prison, trafficked, stripped off all his money and exploited upon touching down in the North African country.

His story highlighted the ordeals that irregular migrators go through before, during and all through their journeys.

In all, the premier of the movie “Engulfed” was a success and all who trouped to the Antique Lemonade Gallery would have left feeling entertained and educated on the subject of irregular migration and 21st century slavery.

However, there is also the need to highlight some blips that nearly marred the colourful nature of the programme.

First, the event started almost 30 minutes later than it was scheduled, whiles sound from the microphones was also a problem all throughout the night.

But aside the above hitches, everything else was inch perfect. The movie “Engulfed” was shot in in both Ghana and Egypt at amazing locations. The setting and cast was also perfect for such a storyline.

The man behind the movie – Kojo Owiredu Kissi – must be congratulated for using drama to tackle such a serious matter that has been troubling the nation.

“Engulfed” will definitely go places!