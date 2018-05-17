Spreading a father's infectious love

news

Mothers' Day just ended and people are in anticipation of what to expect on Fathers' Day. Hitherto, there is always a low key or none at all celebration.

In Ghana and the rest of the world, Fathers' Day is slated for the third week in June.

This year icann brands events and innovation with support from some media houses is set to organise the second edition of its family outing event for father and child dubbed FATHERS' DAY OUT at the Osu Children's Home.

The event will see fathers engage children comprising of Orphans, non-orphans and young adults of all ages in various fun packed activities such as athletics, diaper duty challenge, reading and letter writing session, football, musical chairs, cooking sessions, karaoke sessions, football and seminar among others.

Fathers' Day out last year saw nollywood superstar Ramsey Noah and his family come to Ghana to engage the Ghanaian father and child in similar fun packed activities to mark the Day.This year, all fathers are invited as guests dads to the Osu Children's Home in Accra on June 16 to spread the fatherly love to cover orphans.

The administrator of the Osu Children's Home, Mrs Christiana Addo lauded the initiative and tasked companies and instutions to support it to put a smile to the faces of these adorable angels of children we have been blessed with.

Deborah Cudjoe and Princess Cudjoe, executive directors of icann brands, events and entertainment indicated that companies should see this initiative as their Corporate Social Responsibility to society. That's to support the orphan and the orphanage on Fathers' Day.

