Tickets for Ghana Meets Naija 2018 out

This year's Ghana Meets Naija happening on Saturday June 9, promises to be bigger and exciting as Empire Ghana parades over 10 artistes on one stage at the all new Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair.

The conveniently located and secured Fantasy Dome, which seats over 10,000 patrons, will host top Ghanaian acts; Stonebwoy, Yaa Pono, Kidi, Kwame Eugene, King Promise, Patapaa and Fancy Gadam. Wizkid, Mr Eazi and Mayorkun will represent Nigeria.

As part of the experience, patrons can conveniently buy tickets by downloading the Flexipay app.

Tickets are selling at Ghs 120, Ghs 200 and Ghs 300. For a Platinum ticket or table reservation, patrons can call 050 564 6657.

The 2018 Ghana Meets Naija is supported by FlexiPay, Kasapreko Alomo Gold and Storm Energy Drink, Allied Oil, Somoco Ghana Ltd, Nasco Mobile, Kirusa, Point and Play, Rova Surveillance, Tang Palace, Fix Consult, Eib Network (Starr Fm, Live Fm, Gh One Tv, Kasapa Fm, Empire Fm, Ultimate Fm, Abusua Fm), Graphic Showbiz, Yfm, and Aftown Music.

The event is powered by Empire Ghana.